The 5-Minute Morning Routine That Flattens Stubborn Lower Belly After 50, According to a Coach

Address stubborn lower belly fat with this simple morning routine.

Lower belly fat can be especially challenging to lose after 50. As we age, natural hormonal changes, slower metabolism, heightened cortisol levels, and a decline in muscle make it pretty easy for fat to settle in the abdominal area. Don’t despair, because it’s easy to combat with a solid exercise regimen in place. We spoke with a wellness and fitness pro and are here with a five-minute morning routine to help flatten a stubborn lower belly after 50.

“Flattening the lower belly after 50 isn’t about more crunches or aggressive cardio. It’s about preserving lean muscle, improving insulin sensitivity, and strengthening deep core support,” explains Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, Board-Certified Wellness Coach, and Nervous System Specialist who has almost two decades of experience in wellness.

According to Canham, consistency is what yields progress, but there are benefits to establishing a solid morning workout routine.

“In adults over 50, cortisol naturally peaks in the early morning. A short, controlled strength-based routine can: improve insulin sensitivity for the day, enhance muscle activation before prolonged sitting, reduce stiffness from overnight inactivity, [and] improve posture and core engagement early,” Canham tells us. “That said, timing matters far less than frequency. The real benefit comes from activating deep core and metabolic muscle daily. A five-minute routine done consistently beats a 30-minute workout done occasionally.”

The routine below activates the deep core stabilizers and larger muscle groups that impact belly fat storage and appearance.

Supine Deep Core Breathing

Supine deep core breathing (TVA activation) trains what’s known as the “corset muscle,” which draws your lower abs in. Canham recommends completing 1 to 2 sets of 5 to 6 slow, deep breaths. This should take about 60 seconds.

Bird Dogs

“Bird dogs activate spinal stabilizers and reinforce posture,” Canham notes.

Start on all fours on a workout mat. Extend your left arm and right leg. Hold for 2 to 3 seconds before returning to the start position. Switch sides and continue to alternate. Aim for 1 set of 8 reps on each side with a 2 to 3-second hold.

Dead Bugs

“Dead bugs strengthen the deep core without straining the spine,” Canham says.

Lie face-up on the mattress with your arms extended toward the sky and knees lifted and bent to 90 degrees. Press your lower back into the mattress as you gradually lower your left arm and extend your right leg. Return to the center. Then, lower your right arm and left leg. Continue to alternate. Perform 1 to 2 sets of 8 reps on each side.

RELATED: The 5-Minute Routine That Torches Belly Fat All Day6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Glute Bridges

“Glute bridges correct pelvic tilt and engage hips, which reduces lower belly protrusion,” Canham tells us.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the ground. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 2 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Wall Pushups

“Wall or incline pushups add full-body tension and stimulate muscle preservation,” Canham says.