5 Best Chair Yoga Workouts To Melt Love Handles

Love handles can be stubborn areas of fat that are challenging for many of my clients to target through traditional exercises. However, incorporating chair yoga into your fitness routine can provide a gentle yet effective way to engage and tone love handles. Not only does chair yoga offer a low-impact alternative for individuals with mobility issues, but it also helps improve flexibility and strengthen core muscles. That's why I've curated five of the best chair yoga workouts to melt love handles and tighten this area of the body.

Remember to perform each movement mindfully, focusing on your breath and maintaining proper form. Consistency is key, so make these exercises a regular part of your fitness routine to enjoy the benefits of a stronger, more toned core. Read on to learn all about the five best chair yoga workouts to melt love handles. And when you're finished, be sure to check out 10 Best Exercises To Melt Lower Belly Fat.

Workout #1: Seated Twists Flow

This roundup of chair yoga workouts kicks off with the seated twists flow. Twisting poses are renowned for their ability to engage the oblique muscles, making them an excellent choice for love handle reduction. This seated twists flow focuses on gentle yet impactful movements to trim and tone the sides of your waist.

1. Seated Twists

Sit up straight in your chair. Inhale, and lengthen your spine. Exhale as you twist to the right, placing your left hand on your right knee. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds, feeling the stretch. Repeat on the opposite side.

2. Side Stretch

Sit tall with both feet flat on the floor. Inhale, and lift one arm overhead. Exhale, and lean to the opposite side, feeling the stretch along your waist. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds, then switch sides.

3. Seated Cat-Cow

Sit upright, and place your hands on your knees. Inhale, arch your back, and look up. Exhale, round your spine, and bring your chin to your chest. Repeat for 10 cycles.

Workout #2: Chair Side Plank Series

This workout introduces a series of chair side plank variations to engage your obliques, helping to tone and strengthen the sides of your core.

1. Chair Side Planks

Assume a plank with your forearms planted on a chair. Twist to one side of your body to assume a side plank, creating a straight line from your head to your feet. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds, then switch sides.

2. Knee-to-Elbow Crunches

Start in the chair side plank position. Bring your right knee toward your right elbow. Extend your leg back to the plank position. Repeat for 10 reps on each side.

3. Chair Knee Tucks

Sit on the chair, holding the sides for support. Lift your knees toward your chest. Return your legs to an extended position. Continue for 15 reps on each side.

Workout #3: Seated Bicycle Crunch Flow

Next up on this list of chair yoga workouts to melt love handles is the seated bicycle crunch flow. Bicycle crunches are renowned for targeting the entire abdominal area, and this seated variation allows you to engage your love handles effectively while seated on a chair.

1. Seated Bicycle Crunches

Sit on the edge of the chair with your hands behind your head. Lift your right knee toward your chest while bringing your left elbow toward the knee. Repeat on the opposite side. Continue alternating for 15 reps on each side.

2. Seated Knee Drops

Sit tall with your hands on the sides of the chair. Lift your knees toward your chest. Drop your knees to the right, then to the left, similar to the above video, but while sitting on a chair. Repeat for 20 reps, alternating sides.

Workout #4: Chair Warrior Flow

Warrior poses are staples in traditional yoga for their strength-building benefits. This chair yoga variation allows you to experience the power of warriors while focusing on love handle reduction.

1. Seated Warrior I

Sit on the chair with your right knee bent and your foot on the floor. Extend your left leg straight back, toes pointing forward. Lift your arms overhead, palms facing each other. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds, then switch sides.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Seated Warrior II

Sit on the chair, extending your legs wide. Turn your right foot out, and bend your right knee. Extend your arms parallel to the floor, palms facing down. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds, then switch sides.

3. Seated Warrior III

Stand ahead of your chair, and firmly place your hands on its surface. Activate your core as you squeeze and lift your left leg behind you. Your foot should be flexed. Hold the position for 15 to 30 seconds, then switch sides.

Workout #5: Chair Boat Pose Circuit

Boat poses are excellent for engaging the entire core, including the obliques. This seated variation on a chair makes it accessible for all fitness levels while focusing on love handle elimination.

1. Seated Boat Pose

Sit on the chair with your feet flat on the floor. Lean back slightly, lifting your feet off the ground. Extend your arms forward, parallel to the floor. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds.

2. Seated Side Boat Pose

From the seated boat position, twist to the right, similar to the above video, but while sitting on a chair. Place your right hand on the chair for support. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds, then switch sides.

3. Seated Boat with Knee Tucks

Sit on the chair with your hands holding the sides. Lift both knees up to your chest. Extend your legs back to the starting position. Repeat for 20 reps.