Chick-fil-A's Most Popular Seasonal Sandwich Is Back This Month

While the 2024 holiday season is now in the rearview mirror, Chick-fil-A is giving customers a new reason to celebrate this January with the return of its most popular seasonal sandwich and a fan-favorite beverage that hasn't been seen in years.

Chick-fil-A just announced that the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich will return to menus for a limited time starting on Jan. 7. It features a boneless chicken breast that's marinated in a blend of peppers, grilled, and then served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato. A packet of Cilantro Lime Sauce also comes on the side.

The sandwich was first introduced in 2021 and then returned temporarily in 2022, earning itself a devoted fan following during those limited-time runs. Some customers adored the Grilled Spicy Deluxe so much, in fact, that they've called on Chick-fil-A to make it a year-round menu offering.

"The fact that it was not a permanent addition was tragic. I want it back," a fan lamented on Reddit earlier this year.

Alongside the Grilled Spicy Deluxe, Chick-fil-A's popular Key Lime Frosted Lemonade will also return to menus on Jan. 7. This twist on the chain's classic Frosted Lemonade features a blend of lemonade, natural key lime flavor, and Chick-fil-A's vanilla-flavored, frozen Icedream dessert. It was first introduced for a limited time in 2019 and became a huge hit with customers, some of whom have never stopped pining over the cool treat in the years since.

"Every year I hope this comes back! I miss this freaking thing lol," a fan wrote in a Reddit thread discussion about the menu item last year.

When it returns to Chick-fil-A restaurants next week, the Key Lime Frosted Lemonade will be accompanied by a brand-new drink: Key Lime Lemonade. It consists of lemonade or diet lemonade mixed with natural key lime flavor "for a delightfully sour and refreshing combination," according to the Chick-fil-A announcement.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Winter is a great time to bring back the Grilled Spicy Deluxe, a sandwich that packs the flavor in every layer, while bringing the spice our guests crave at this time of year," Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement. "The sandwich pairs perfectly with the new Key Lime beverages, which offer a cool and creamy complement and brighten up our menu offerings to beat those winter blues."

Like the Grilled Spicy Deluxe, the Key Lime Frosted Lemonade and Key Lime Lemonade will only be available for a limited time, so interested customers should enjoy them while they can.