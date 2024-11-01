12 Discontinued Chick-fil-A Items Customers Desperately Miss

Like any other major fast-food chain, Chick-fil-A has core menu items that are sure to stick around forever, like its legendary fried chicken sandwich, waffle fries, and perfectly poppable chicken nuggets. However, even a wildly popular brand like Chick-fil-A has to make hard decisions from time to time to stay ahead in the competitive fast-food industry. And unfortunately for Chick-fil-A customers, those hard decisions have included some notable menu cuts.

The chicken giant has discontinued a slew of popular menu items over the years, including sides, desserts, breakfasts, sandwiches, and other entrées. But customers never let their favorite Chick-fil-A items go without a fight, often badgering the chain on social media to bring them out of retirement.

Chick-fil-A made major waves in its fanbase over the summer of 2024 when it seemingly bent to the pressure and brought back one of its most highly requested discontinued items: the Banana Pudding Milkshake. The frozen treat hit menus for a limited time in late August, 13 years after it was last available and following a relentless campaign from Chick-fil-A customers. Some even created petitions demanding its return.

However, the following 13 discontinued items have yet to rise from the Chick-fil-A graveyard despite mountains of requests to bring them back.

Grilled Spicy Deluxe

While grilled chicken sandwiches are a staple on Chick-fil-A menus, fans fell head over heels for a spicy take on those sandwiches that was available a few years back. In 2021, Chick-fil-A introduced a new Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich that featured grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning, Colby Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted multigrain brioche bun. It also came with a packet of Cilantro Lime Sauce created specifically for the sandwich.

Unfortunately, the item was only available through November 2022, and customers did not take kindly to the loss.

"The spicy grilled sandwich should be on the menu for good," one fan declared on Reddit last year.

"The fact that it was not a permanent addition was tragic. I want it back," another Redditor wrote earlier this year.

Chicken Salad

In addition to nuggets, tenders, and sandwiches, Chick-fil-A's selection of poultry offerings once included a classic chicken salad sandwich. Chick-fil-A discontinued the sandwich in 2017, telling Today in a statement at the time: "The decision to remove Chicken Salad from the menu was a difficult one. We know that many of our customers loved our Chicken Salad, but we have also heard from guests that they are looking for new tastes and fresh flavors on the menu in our restaurants."

Despite Chick-fil-A's assertion that guests were looking for new flavors, many customers have never forgiven the chain for taking away the chicken salad sandwich.

"I miss the chicken salad. It was tasty," one fan lamented on Reddit a few years back.

Luckily for those who are particularly desperate to get a taste of Chick-fil-A's discontinued chicken salad, the chain has released its official recipe online—and it only requires a few common ingredients.

Lemon Pie

Nowadays, Chick-fil-A's dessert selection is limited to shakes, baked goods, and frozen treats. However, if you visited the chain before 2012, Lemon Pie would have been among your dessert options as well.

This pie, originally prepared by Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy himself, featured a crust made with graham crackers and vanilla wafers, a lemon filling, and a meringue topping. Chick-fil-A still serves the pie at its Dwarf House restaurant in Atlanta (opened in 1946 by Cathy), and the recipe was released online following its retirement. However, Chick-fil-A fans are still grieving the discontinued favorite.

"I still have beef with Chick-fil-A for discontinuing their Lemon Pie," a fan posted on X.

Cole Slaw

While cole slaw may seem like a non-negotiable staple at any chicken restaurant, Chick-fil-A bid farewell to the side in 2016, so it could add more variety to its menu.

"We know many of our customers love our cole slaw, yet we have also heard from them they are looking for new tastes and healthier ways to eat in our restaurants," the chain said in a statement at the time, per NBC News.

As was the case with the chicken salad and lemon pie, Chick-fil-A has released its cole slaw recipe and continues to serve it in Dwarf House restaurants. But many customers are still feeling the sting of losing this popular side.

"​​I miss the cole slaw SO MUCH," a Redditor wrote earlier this year.

"The cole slaw on the sandwich was killer!" another said.

Frosted Key Lime

Any frequent Chick-fil-A visitor is likely familiar with the chain's Frosted Lemonade, a hand-spun combination of Icedream and either lemonade or diet lemonade. For a short time in 2019, Chick-fil-A served another flavor variation on that creamy, citrusy treat: the Frosted Key Lime.

It was essentially a Frosted Lemonade infused with key lime flavor—and fans went wild for it.

"It was incredible!!" one customer raved.

However, the Frosted Key Lime only remained available for a limited time, and customers have been wishing for its return ever since.

"Every year I hope this comes back! I miss this freaking thing lol," a Redditor wrote.

Asian Salad

While Chick-fil-A does offer a small selection of salads for its more health-conscious customers, there's one discontinued favorite that fans sorely miss: the Asian Salad.

It featured lettuce, red cabbage, almonds, oranges, wontons, and chicken tossed in a honey sesame dressing. When Chick-fil-A opted to discontinue it in 2016, fans did not take kindly to the news.

"RIP the best salad at CFA," a customer commented on Reddit.

One fan even created a petition demanding that Chick-fil-A bring the Asian Salad out of retirement, but the chain has yet to budge on its decision.

Lemon Kale Caesar

Though it was only available for a limited time during the spring of 2021, Chick-fil-A's Lemon Kale Caesar Salad became something of a legend during its temporary run. It featured romaine, kale, grilled nuggets, shaved parmesan cheese, lemon wedges, a Lemon Caesar Vinaigrette, and a Lemon Parmesan Panko topping. One customer was so enamored with the salad that they admitted to eating one every single day while it was available.

"I'm in mad LOVE with that salad!" they wrote.

Though Chick-fil-A hasn't given any indication that the salad will return, customers have continued campaigning in the hopes of convincing the chain to bring it back once again.

"I would sell my soul to the big chicken if that would bring it back," a fan joked on Reddit.

"My favorite salad ever! Please bring it back," another commented.

Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich

In 2017, the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich made its grand debut on Chick-fil-A menus—featuring marinated, seasoned grilled chicken, Colby Jack cheese, brown sugar bacon, lettuce, and a zesty Smokehouse BBQ sauce. The flavor-blasted sandwich has made a few limited-time returns since that initial launch, including most recently in 2022. However, customers have been begging the chain to bring it back for good.

"The smokehouse BBQ bacon sandwich is the best thing from CFA I've ever had in my life," a customer wrote on Reddit earlier this year.

Autumn Spice Milkshake

A brand-new Autumn Spice Milkshake hit Chick-fil-A menus in the fall of 2022, featuring the chain's signature Icedream dessert blended with cinnamon and brown sugar cookie bits, then topped with whipped cream and a cherry. The shake was only available for a limited time before leaving menus later that season, but earned itself some loyal fans during that short stint.

"Hands down one of the best milkshakes I've ever had personally," one customer raved at the time.

Years later, the retired Autumn Spice Milkshake continues to live on in the minds of its admirers.

"I miss it so much," a fan said of the shake on Reddit.

Cinnamon Cluster

Chick-fil-A customers hankering for a sweet treat used to be able to order a Cinnamon Cluster, which consisted of miniature cinnamon rolls baked into one cluster and drizzled with icing. Customers were—quite unsurprisingly—enamored with the sweet, spiced pasty. That's why Chick-fil-A's decision to retire the Cinnamon Cluster in 2016 has caused so much online backlash.

"Back in the good ole days we had this beauty that we called a Cinnamon Cluster," a fan recalled on Reddit last year. "It was like seven cinnamon rolls in one big formation. Topped with some icing and it's cooked to literal perfection. All the inside swirls had some nice cinnamon brown sugar. I just miss it so much and was wondering if anyone missed it like me."

"Ugh!! I loved these soooo much!" another fan agreed in the post's comments section.

Bagels

Nowadays, customers can choose between biscuits, burritos, and English muffin sandwiches when they stop by their local Chick-fil-A for breakfast. But one thing you won't find on Chick-fil-A's morning menu is bagels. Chick-fil-A used to serve Sunflower Multigrain Bagels and a Chicken, Egg & Cheese bagel sandwich, but pulled bagels completely from the menu in 2021 alongside its decaf coffee.

"We removed and consolidated select menu offerings so we can continue to serve quality food as efficiently as possible, and to make room for new future menu items," the chain said in a statement on the decision.

Fans have been mourning the breakfast items ever since. As one Redditor wrote a few years back: "The sunflower multigrain bagel sandwich was the best breakfast sandwich of all time! I've been devastated ever since it was removed from the menu."

"I stopped eating at [Chick-fil-A] when the bagel went away. It was extremely upsetting," another Redditor commented earlier this year.

Carrot & Raisin Salad

Chick-fil-A's younger generation of customers may be shocked to learn that Carrot & Raisin Salad was once a staple menu item at the chain. Retired in 2016, the side was a blend of shredded carrots, crushed pineapple, raisins, mayo, and other accouterments—making it unlike anything else served at Chick-fil-A.

Though alleged Chick-fil-A employees have claimed the salad was nixed because it was a poor seller, the Carrot & Raisin Salad still boasts a devoted base of fans who want it back.

"It was SO good, and healthy! Why was it eliminated?" a customer lamented on Reddit a few years back. Another fan even declared it the "best side ever."

Anyone willing to take a road trip for a taste of Chick-fil-A's Carrot & Raisin Salad can still order it at the Dwarf House in Atlanta and Truett's Grill locations (a small chain of 1950s-themed diners in Georgia, operated by Chick-fil-A). For those willing to put in the effort of making it themselves, Chick-fil-A has also released its official Carrot & Raisin Salad recipe online.