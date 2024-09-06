Chick-fil-A Announces 25+ New Restaurant Openings—Here's Where

Throughout 2024, chicken chains of all sizes and specialities have announced major growth plans, with Chick-fil-A, the biggest player in the fast-food chicken space, being one of them. Chicken sandwich fans can soon expect to see even more of the beloved fast-food chain in one particular state.

This week, Chick-fil-A shared plans to open 25 to 30 new locally owned and operated restaurants in Michigan by the end of 2028. These new restaurants will double the chain's footprint in the Midwestern state, which currently has 28 locations. Chick-fil-A opened its first Michigan restaurant in 2015.

This fall and winter, Chick-fil-A plans to open four restaurants in the Detroit/Ann Arbor area, with these locations including Chesterfield Township, Roseville, Taylor, and Fort Gratiot. The chain will also add restaurants in Detroit, Auburn Hills, Lincoln Park, Orion Township, Clinton Township, Canton, and Ann Arbor, in addition to a licensed location in the First National Building.

In 2025, Chick-fil-A expects to open two restaurants in Lansing/Jackson, one in Flint-Saginaw, and another in Benton Harbor. According to the company, the 28 new Michigan restaurants will create more than 2,500 jobs.

"With a unique blend of rural, suburban and city neighborhoods, Michigan is filled with tight-knit communities and proud residents," Scott Mayson, Chick-fil-A's area director for the Midwest region, said in a press release. "When looking to identify new opportunities to serve guests and support local communities and economic development, expanding our presence in Michigan was a clear next step."

Chick-fil-A operates more than 3,000 restaurants in 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Canada, as noted on its website. The chain opened 141 locations in 2023 and aims to open 157 franchised units in the U.S. this year, according to Restaurant Dive. Additionally, the chain has shared plans to open at least 15 new Puerto Rico restaurants and up to 20 new Alberta, Canada locations by 2030.

This week, Chick-fil-A opened restaurants in Chapel Hill, N.C.; Loveland, Colo.; Dallas, Texas; and Newington, N.H. On Sept. 12, the chain will expand its New York City presence by opening a new restaurant in the Bronx.

In other recent Chick-fil-A news, the chain just expanded its menu offerings by launching a spicy version of its Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich (620 calories). This sandwich is made with a spicy chicken filet, mild pickled jalapeños, pimento cheese, and a honey drizzle on a toasted bun.

In addition to the sandwich, Chick-fil-A recently brought back its Banana Pudding Milkshake (720 calories) after a 13-year hiatus and launched a new Banana Frosted Coffee (480 calories). The sandwich and frozen treats will be available nationwide until Nov. 16 or while supplies last.