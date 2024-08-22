Chick-fil-A Just Opened a Massive, First-Of-Its-Kind New Restaurant—Here's Where

Between exciting menu updates, rapid expansion, and a major shift in its antibiotics-in-meat policy, many impactful changes have been underway at Chick-fil-A in 2024. And the latest novelty to be rolled at the popular chicken chain? A new, massive, first-of-its-kind restaurant that aims to provide a faster, simpler, and overall better ordering experience for guests.

The new restaurant, located south of metro Atlanta at 2155 Jodeco Road in McDonough, Ga., officially began serving customers on Aug. 22. The location is different from a typical Chick-fil-A store in a few key ways.

7 Best High-Protein Chick-fil-A Orders, According to a Dietitian

For one, it's a drive-thru-only location that boasts a whopping four drive-thru lanes. The sizable two-story restaurant also features an elevated kitchen on the second floor that's two times larger than what you'll find at a traditional Chick-fil-A location. Plus, there's a conveyor belt system that quickly transports food from the kitchen to workers serving customers on the ground floor.

These unique features are geared toward providing speedier service to on-the-go customers at Chick-fil-A, which was found to have the slowest drive-thrus out of 10 major fast-food chains in both 2022 and 2023. The four-lane drive-thru at the Jobeco Road restaurant has the capacity to support two to three times more cars than a standard Chick-fil-A drive-thru, according to a press release. Additionally, the conveyor belt transport system allows for meals to be delivered to employees every six seconds.

"Our guests lead busy lives, and we're focused on designing our restaurants to best serve their needs," Jonathan Reed, executive director of design for Chick-fil-A, Inc., said in a statement. "With the new elevated drive-thru design, featuring our first four-lane drive-thru, we're aiming to deliver quality food and genuine hospitality in a way that's uniquely Chick-fil-A, and gives our guests time back in their day."

RELATED: I Tried Chick-fil-A's Entire Breakfast Menu—and One Item Blew Me Away6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Customers who visit the McDonough Chick-fil-A can either place orders in the traditional drive-thru lanes once they arrive or order ahead through the Chick-fil-A app and quickly pick up their food using special lanes designed for mobile customers. The new store will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily—except Sundays, of course.

The grand opening of the first-of-its-kind new location isn't the only exciting Chick-fil-A news to emerge lately. The chain recently announced that its Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich will return to menus for a limited time starting on Aug. 26, following its limited-time debut during the fall of 2023. A new Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, a new Banana Frosted Coffee, and the Banana Pudding Milkshake (a returning item) will also hit Chick-fil-A menus the same day.