7 Best High-Protein Chick-fil-A Orders, According to a Dietitian

Fast food may not come to mind when you think of protein-packed meals, but when you're on the go with little time to spare, a quick trip to Chick-fil-A may be the most efficient and effective way to get your nutrition in. Chick-fil-A is one of the first quick-service restaurants to offer parent-friendly menus complete with a grilled entree and fruit cup. Whether you're looking out for your health or that of your little one, Chik-fil-A meets you wherever you are in your health journey. It's never been easier to eat healthy when dining out.

Whether you're grabbing Chick-fil-A for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, there's a protein-centered menu item for omnivores and carnivores alike (sorry, vegetarians, the protein train has yet to catch up with the plant-forward trend in the fast-food space.) Before you opt for the current advertised special (we see you Pretzel Sandwich), consider there's more to getting enough protein than just focusing on protein. Protein may help with appetite control and food cravings, but it's not the only macronutrient to focus on. Don't worry, we won't leave you hanging. With my dietitian creds in tow, I'm sharing my top seven high-protein menu choices to consider the next time you find yourself at Chick-fil-A.

7 Unhealthiest Chick-fil-A Orders, According to Dietitians

Tips for Ordering High-Protein, Better-For-You Options at Chick-fil-A:

Aim for 20 or more grams of protein per meal. Protein is one of the three macronutrients essential for keeping you full and supporting muscle maintenance and growth. Protein needs vary depending on age, gender, activity level, and lifestyle factors. The recommended dietary allowance for protein is between 46 and 56 grams for adults. While needs may be much higher for individuals, this amount covers the essential needs of a generally healthy person. However, many dietitians (myself included) would argue that closer to 1 to 1.4 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight is a more accurate measure of protein for daily needs. If you weigh 150 pounds, your protein needs would be between 68 to 95 grams. Aiming for around 20 to 30 grams of protein per meal, with additional protein delivered at snacks, helps set you up for success in meeting these numbers.

Protein is one of the three macronutrients essential for keeping you full and supporting muscle maintenance and growth. Protein needs vary depending on age, gender, activity level, and lifestyle factors. The recommended dietary allowance for protein is between 46 and 56 grams for adults. While needs may be much higher for individuals, this amount covers the essential needs of a generally healthy person. However, many dietitians (myself included) would argue that closer to 1 to 1.4 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight is a more accurate measure of protein for daily needs. If you weigh 150 pounds, your protein needs would be between 68 to 95 grams. Aiming for around 20 to 30 grams of protein per meal, with additional protein delivered at snacks, helps set you up for success in meeting these numbers. Focus on fiber. Fiber helps keep you fuller for longer, minimizing snacking between meals. Unless you opt for a salad, it may be harder to up your fiber intake at Chick-fil-A. But every gram counts. Consider choosing a side, like the large fruit cup, that provides 4 more filling grams of fiber.

Fiber helps keep you fuller for longer, minimizing snacking between meals. Unless you opt for a salad, it may be harder to up your fiber intake at Chick-fil-A. But every gram counts. Consider choosing a side, like the large fruit cup, that provides 4 more filling grams of fiber. Limit saturated fat intake to no more than 10 grams per order. The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend limiting saturated fat intakes to no more than 10% of your daily calories. For someone on a 2,000-calorie diet, that's the equivalent of about 200 calories or 22 grams of saturated fat daily. If you stick to under 10 grams of saturated fat in your menu selections at Chick-fil-A, you can make other choices during the day to keep your saturated fat intake in check. Since many of the sandwich options I've selected come with cheese, you can always order the sandwich without it to reduce the total saturated fat.

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend limiting saturated fat intakes to no more than 10% of your daily calories. For someone on a 2,000-calorie diet, that's the equivalent of about 200 calories or 22 grams of saturated fat daily. If you stick to under 10 grams of saturated fat in your menu selections at Chick-fil-A, you can make other choices during the day to keep your saturated fat intake in check. Since many of the sandwich options I've selected come with cheese, you can always order the sandwich without it to reduce the total saturated fat. Slash the salt. The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans also recommend limiting sodium intake to no more than 2,300 milligrams per day, or about 1 teaspoon. Many of Chick-fil-A's items are higher in sodium, so it's important to plan the day's other meals and snacks more wisely.

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans also recommend limiting sodium intake to no more than 2,300 milligrams per day, or about 1 teaspoon. Many of Chick-fil-A's items are higher in sodium, so it's important to plan the day's other meals and snacks more wisely. Decrease added sugars. Another change in the recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans considers the amount of added sugars consumed daily. Current recommendations from the American Heart Association are even lower than the Dietary Guidelines, which limit added sugars to no more than 6% of total calories per day. This is about 6 teaspoons per day for women (or 100 calories) and no more than 9 teaspoons for men (or 150 calories). Many restaurants, Chick-fil-A included, do not differentiate between added and natural sugars in their foods. The total sugar content of the menu selections below isn't indicative of these recommendations since the Market Salad does pack natural sugar from fruit.

Read on to learn about 7 of the best high-protein Chick-fil-A orders you can make. Then, check out the 20 Best High-Protein Fast Food Meals.

Egg White Grill

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 990 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 27 g

Need a quick bite for breakfast? Look no further than the Chick-fil-A Egg White Grill sandwich that packs 27 grams of quality protein per serving. While it could do better on the fiber (hello, whole grain bun), I won't shy away from this pick. Slash the sodium (with only minimal protein lost) by nixing the cheese to keep your blood pressure in check. And, of course, choose other non-processed, whole foods during other eating occasions that day to help keep your sodium intake balanced.

A 400-Calorie Chick-fil-A Breakfast Hack for Weight Loss

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 12 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 28 g

One of Chick-fil-A's more moderate sodium options is the Grilled Chicken Sandwich. Not only does it provide 28 grams of quality protein, but it also has a few grams of fiber (thank you, Chick-fil-A, for sourcing a multigrain bun!). If you're a purist when it comes to sandwiches (and you'd like to minimize added sugar intake from this meal), then nix the Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce, which provides 2 additional grams of added sugar.

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich (No Cheese)

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 440

Fat : 16 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 980 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 32 g

Order the Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich, sans cheese, to pump up the protein even more in your sandwich. This offers 4 more filling grams of fiber, but, unfortunately, with that extra protein also comes additional sodium. Unless you're on a strict low-sodium diet, the additional sodium here isn't something to worry too much about if you enjoy bacon on your sandwiches. Just be sure to make lower-sodium food choices throughout the rest of your meals and snacks that day.

12 Healthy Chick-fil-A Orders

Spicy Southwest Salad With Grilled Filet

Nutrition (Per salad) :

Calories : 680

Fat : 48 g (Saturated fat: 9.5 g)

Sodium : 1,220 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 35 g

It's got fiber, it's got protein, and it actually sounds (and looks) delicious. It's the Spicy Southwest Salad With Grilled Filet. This menu option caught my attention as someone who loves a little spice in a meal. It's higher in saturated fat than other menu options, but it can fit in a balanced meal plan when you make more mindful choices the rest of the day. Plus, thanks to 35 grams of high-quality protein from the chicken filet, you can rest easy knowing this meal will fill you up. As much as I love spice, to save on sodium, I would opt for the grilled filet sans spice seasoning, as it adds 350 milligrams of sodium.

Spicy Southwest Salad With Grilled Nuggets

Nutrition (Per salad) :

Calories : 700

Fat : 49 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,290 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 39 g

Like the Spicy Southwest Salad with Grilled Filet, the same salad with the Grilled Nuggets is also a great high-protein choice. This packs a little more protein, with 4 additional grams for 39 grams. Plus, it's also got 7 grams of filling fiber. Since it contains more saturated fat and sodium than recommended, be cautious of your other meals throughout the day and choose items with low to no sodium and minimal saturated fat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Customers Just Chose the Best Fried Chicken Chain In 2024—And It's Not Chick-fil-A

Market Salad With Grilled Filet

Nutrition (Per salad) :

Calories : 550

Fat : 31 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1,010 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 26 g)

Protein : 28 g

Chick-fil-A has another stellar salad selection that sounds just as good as it looks: the Market Salad With Grilled Filet. This features seasonal berries, crisp apples, and a crunchy granola and nut mixture that packs 7 grams of fiber per salad. While lower in protein than the Southwest Salad, it's got 28 filling grams, making it a great high-protein selection.

On the flip side, don't let the sugar content fool you. A good portion of the sugar count comes from the salad's fresh fruit. If you're concerned, you can always hold the granola and use half the dressing, as those ingredients are traditionally higher in added sugars. Since this salad exceeds the per-meal sodium recommendations, choose lower-sodium snacks and meals throughout the rest of the day to balance things out.

Market Salad With Grilled Nuggets

Nutrition (Per salad) :

Calories : 570

Fat : 32 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1,080 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 27 g)

Protein : 32 g

Ordering the Market Salad With Grilled Nuggets is also a great high-protein choice. This delivers 5 additional grams of protein and has just under 600 calories, making it a meal that can fit into many healthy eating plans. Don't stress over the sugar content. Fresh fruits in the salad contribute to those numbers, though the quantity is not stated. If you're trying to watch added sugar intake, forgo the granola and standard dressing and use olive oil and vinegar to make a dent in the added sugar content.

Last but not least, if you want to round off your meal with a sweet treat, consider the seasonal fruit cup, free of added sugars. The other treats listed (like a Chocolate Fudge Brownie or Cone) range in added sugars from 24 to 98 grams while providing less than half the protein of the other menu options.

20 Best High-Protein, Low-Calorie Foods