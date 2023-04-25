5 Pro Tips For Upgrading Your Chick-fil-A Order, According to an Employee

Between the craveable chicken, waffle fries, and iconic signature sauce, it's no secret why Chick-fil-A is such a beloved brand. Customers are so passionate about the chicken chain that it has topped the American Customer Satisfaction Index's ranking for eight years in row.

But while love for the brand is evident, even the most experienced and devoted patrons may not be reaching their full potential when it comes to gaming the Chick-fil-A system. In a video that has racked up 1.3 million views, a TikTok user laid out top takeaways from working at Chick-fil-A for four years. According to the TikToker, @arias_thingz, these takeaways are all methods to make your Chick-fil-A experience better and fellow fans said they couldn't wait to try out the insider advice.

"Thank you for your service," one TikTok user commented on the video.

Here are the five biggest pro tips for upgrading your order and getting the most out of your next Chick-fil-A stop, according to the employee.

RELATED: 8 Strict Rules That Have Gotten Chick-fil-A Workers Fired

1 "Frosted" sodas

Any Chick-fil-A regular likely knows of the Frosted Lemonade, a cold drink that combines the chain's classic lemonade with the creamy, vanilla-flavored Icedream dessert. What most Chick-fil-A fans may not know is that you can order any soft drink at the chain "Frosted" as well, according to the TikToker.

"Frosted Dr. Pepper–amazing. Frosted Sprite–amazing. Frosted orange Fanta, tastes like an orange Dreamsicle–amazing," @arias_thingz said.

As with any off-menu hacks that aren't publicly endorsed by fast-food companies, customers should be prepared for the possibility that not every Chick-fil-A location will be willing to whip up these frozen drinks. One self-identified Chick-fil-A worker claimed on Reddit in 2021 that many locations actually aren't permitted to sell them.

Still, the TikToker's video indicates that these elusive frosted sodas are more than just a rumor and at least some restaurants have this option. In fact, a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Indiana announced on Facebook a couple of years back that they were offering frosted beverages using any of their sodas, so there's hope that customers who want to try these drinks will be able to find them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 The "strip sandwich" hack

While Chick-fil-A has consistently ranked high in terms of customer satisfaction over the years, its beloved fried chicken sandwiches are not completely immune to quality issues. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to @arias_thingz, their chicken sandwiches are "really good" most of the time, but every now and then customers may get a piece of chicken that hasn't been pounded enough or is unevenly breaded.

To prevent the possibility of getting an unsatisfactory sandwich, the TikToker suggested ordering two chicken strips plus a bun and a side of pickles to make a "strip sandwich," similar to the popular chicken tender sandwich at fried chicken rival Raising Cane's.

"It's like I'm at Cane's and I didn't even have to go to Cane's, plus the chicken is better than the chicken at Cane's," she said.

3 Kid's meal Icedream swap

Kid's meals at Chick-fil-A generally come with a toy, but reportedly, there is a handy loophole that customers can use to get a dessert instead.

According to the TikToker, customers can actually request either a cone or a cup of the Icedream dessert in lieu of the toy at no extra charge. And if you're extra lucky, you might be able to get both.

"Sometimes they forget and they put the toy in there too and then you have a toy and an ice cream cone," she added.

Customers have reported success in making this switch request in the past.

4 Kid's meal drink upgrades

For customers ordering a Chick-fil-A kid's meal but aren't big on ice cream, there is yet another little-known perk you can cash in on. According to @arias_thingz, guests willing to sacrifice that kid's meal toy can instead ask to upgrade their drink to a medium at no extra charge.

Kid's meals at Chick-fil-A typically come with a kid's size drink, so the ability to make this switch can be a major bonus for customers who'd prefer extra soda over yet another toy. Success in using this tip may vary depending on the location, since some TikTokers who responded to the viral video reported that their local restaurants don't offer the drink upgrade option.

5 Use the Chick-fil-A app

The fifth and final tip on the TikToker's list was simple: take advantage of the Chick-fil-A app.

On the one hand, the app gives customers the convenience of ordering ahead and ensures that they get the most accurate orders, especially when requesting customizations. This "makes it easier for you, makes it easier for the team member," @arias_thingz said.

On the other hand, using the TikTok app to make purchases also helps customers quickly rack up rewards points they can put toward getting free food in the future. Heading to Chick-fil-A with your family or friends may be an extra lucrative opportunity for building points for freebies. The TikToker suggested offering to pay for the group and then getting reimbursed later on so you can receive more points with the big transaction.