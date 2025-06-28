I’m 74 and These Are the 4 Exercises That Keep My Stomach Tight

Pretty much all aspects of fitness stem from core strength. The core isn’t just about your abs, either—it also includes your torso, hips, and shoulder girdle. Therefore, well-rounded core training goes beyond sit-ups and hinging forward at the waist. If you want to keep your core tight and fit as you age, we spoke with a 74-year-old fitness expert who shares the four exercises he swears by.

“When you turn 60, your body has been losing its physical capabilities for 20 years. It’s time to modify your lifestyle … Choosing to get or maintain fitness may demand discipline, but this lifestyle offers the likelihood of better tomorrows,” says Tom Connolly, a certified personal fitness trainer at Oak Park Tennis and Fitness Centre. “As a professional physical fitness trainer in his mid-70s who has conducted over 17,000 sessions with all kinds of clients, I recommend two to three weekly workouts of 30 to 45 minutes that emphasize core strength.”

In addition to core workouts, Tom recommends sprinkling in exercises like biking, walking, swimming, or tennis a couple of times a week.

Now, let’s dive into Tom’s four go-to exercises that keep his stomach and core tight.

Chest Pull-Over With Bent-Knee Leg Raise

“This is the single best exercise I know for the anterior core, or front side of your body,” Tom tells us.

Lie flat on your back on a workout bench. Hold a dumbbell using a goblet grip—palms facing up—over your shoulders. Inhale as you lower the weight over your head. Exhale as you return the weight to its start position. Bend your knees and place your feet flat on the bench. Lift your knees toward your waist as you lift the dumbbell.

Trunk-Rotation Using Cable Machine

“This is a great exercise for your oblique muscles and the muscles that work torso rotation. It mimics a golf club swing, or a tennis racquet, baseball bat, or hockey stick swing,” Tom explains.

Set a cable to waist level using a modest weight. Grab the handle with the inside hand holding the handle and outside hand over that. Line your feet up with the cable. Hold the handle away from your body as you rotate your torso and shoulders, all while keeping the handle away. Transfer your body weight from your back foot to the front foot. Return to the start position.

Shallow Squat With Overhead Barbell Press

“This exercise looks a little like an Olympic overhead press,” Tom notes. “Many trainers would characterize this movement as a shoulder and arm exercise, but it is one of the best core exercises ever invented.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Begin with a gentle barbell weight. Tuck the barbell under your chin. Bend your knees as you lower into a squat. Press through your feet to rise as you thrust the weight overhead.

Lat Pulldown

“This is a great exercise for your upper back, the lats, the largest muscle group in your core,” Tom points out.