10 Daily Core Exercises To Do After 50

Core strength becomes increasingly important as you age, especially after 50. The health benefits of a strong core extend far beyond having a flatter midsection. Research shows that a well-developed core can support your spine, prevent back pain, and help you maintain balance, stability, and functional movement as you age. But which core exercises are best for 50-year-olds and up? To find out, we chatted with TJ Mentus, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, who shares his top core moves for incorporating into your daily routine.

Muscle mass and strength naturally decline as you age, particularly in the abdominal area. However, regular exercise can counteract this process, keeping your core muscles strong and resilient. These muscles are an essential component of good overall health and fitness, as they're crucial for posture, mobility, and even breathing. That's why incorporating the following core exercises into your daily workout regimen can boost your core strength, improve stability and fitness, allow you to maintain independence, and help prevent falls as you age.

Now, let's explore what Mentus has to say about the 10 best daily core exercises to help keep you feeling young and active after 50.

Lying Knee Pull-ins

Lying knee pull-ins are an effective core-strengthening move that targets your lower abs while boosting flexibility. This exercise not only helps build a stronger core but also aids in reducing back discomfort, as it forces you to maintain proper pelvic alignment by engaging your lower back.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your arms resting beside you for stability. Pull your knees into your chest while pressing your lower back firmly into the ground. Slowly extend your legs to a straight position while maintaining contact between your lower back and the floor. Repeat the movement for 10 controlled reps, focusing on keeping your abs engaged throughout.

Leg Lifts

Leg lifts are a fundamental exercise for targeting the lower abs. They also help improve hip flexibility and stability. For those over 50, this exercise can assist in maintaining core strength, reducing the likelihood of injuries related to poor posture or weakened hip muscles.

Mentus points out that controlling the leg descent is key to engaging the core muscles properly. "Leg lifts are beneficial for building lower abdominal strength, which tends to weaken with age," he adds.

How to do it:

Lie flat on your back with your arms resting beside your body for support. Keep your legs straight and raise them toward the ceiling until they form a 90-degree angle with your body. Slowly lower your legs without letting your heels touch the ground to keep tension in your core. Repeat the movement for 10 reps.

Glute Bridge

The glute bridge is a great all-around core and lower-body exercise, targeting your abs, glutes, and lower back.

"By engaging both the glutes and core, the glute bridge helps stabilize the lower back, improving posture and alleviating potential back pain," explains Mentus.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground and hip-width apart. Tighten your abs, push through your heels, and lift your hips toward the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement and hold for a brief pause. Slowly lower your hips back to the starting position and repeat for 10 to 15 reps.

Plank

Planks are a cornerstone exercise for core stability and endurance. This isometric move helps strengthen the entire core while working on shoulder and back stability, helping maintain functional strength as you age.

"Planks help improve balance and stability, which are key components for preventing injuries and maintaining functional movement in older adults," Mentus notes.

How to do it:

Get into a plank position by resting on your forearms and toes with your elbows directly under your shoulders. Keep your body straight from head to heels and engage your core muscles. Hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds, ensuring your hips don't sag or lift too high.

Side Plank

Side planks strengthen the oblique muscles (side abs), which are often neglected but vital for maintaining balance and stability.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mentus explains, "Side planks are crucial for building lateral core strength, which helps protect your spine from twisting injuries."

How to do it:

Lie on your side with your elbow directly beneath your shoulder and your feet stacked. Lift your hips off the ground, forming a straight line from your head to your feet. Hold the position for 20 to 30 seconds on each side, engaging your core and lifting your hips.

Hollow Hold

"Hollow holds [provide] a full-core workout that's tough but effective," says Mentus. This exercise helps build total core strength by targeting the rectus abdominis, the deeper core muscles, and hip flexors.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your arms extended overhead and legs straight. Lift your legs and shoulders off the ground while pressing your lower back into the floor. Hold this position for 30 seconds while maintaining tension in your core throughout.

Superman

Mentus notes that this exercise is excellent for building strength in the muscles that support your spine. "The Superman move not only strengthens the core but also targets the lower back, which is often weak in older adults," he tells us.

How to do it:

Lie face down with your arms extended in front of you and legs straight. Simultaneously lift your arms, chest, and legs off the floor as high as possible. Hold this position for 30 seconds, then lower back down with control.

Dead Bug

The dead bug is a controlled, slow exercise that emphasizes stability and coordination. "This exercise helps improve coordination between the upper and lower body while keeping the core engaged," Mentus points out.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and legs bent at 90 degrees. Slowly lower the opposite arm and leg toward the ground, then return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side, performing 10 reps per side.

Bird Dog

Bird dogs are an excellent full-body movement for improving balance, coordination, and core stability, as well as strengthening the lower back and glutes.

How to do it:

Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position. Extend your right arm and left leg straight out while keeping your hips level. Return to the starting position and switch sides, performing 10 reps per side.

Farmer's Carry

Mentus recommends the farmer's carry because it engages multiple muscle groups, including the core. "The farmer's carry builds overall core strength and stability while promoting good posture," he says.

How to do it: