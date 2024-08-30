Costco Shoppers Are Raving About a Bite-Size Snack: 'Tasty & Filling'

Anyone who shops at Costco knows that the snack selection is one of the best parts of the warehouse club, and members aren't shy about fawning over the snacking options that they adore. The latest snacking obsession among Costco shoppers? A bite-sized treat that fans say is incredibly convenient, satiating, and so tasty that it tests their self-control.

This popular Costco offering—Universal Bakery's Organic Aussie Bites (130 calories per one-piece serving)—is self-described as a "delicious healthy snack" made from rolled oats, dried apricots, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, honey, coconut, chia seeds, and more. While the product has been sold at Costco for years, it received a fresh wave of attention this week after a fan raved about it in a Reddit post.

The post has received over 100 comments, many from other shoppers who also fawned over the item.

"Everybody talks about the chicken and the pizza, but these are the flagship of Costco!" a shopper commented, presumably referencing Costco's beloved $4.99 rotisserie chicken and food court pizzas.

"I'll cancel my membership if they stop selling them," another said.

Some fans have even admitted to avoiding the Aussie Bites because they love them so much that they test their self-control.

"I love them, but I can't let myself by them for that very reason," a shopper lamented.

The versatility of the Aussie Bites is a major part of their appeal. Shoppers say they're great crumbled over yogurt, drizzled with chocolate, warmed up in the microwave, or eaten with peanut butter. They love to have them on hand for convenient snacking, while dietitians say they're one of Costco's best desserts for weight loss. Others enjoy the Aussie Bites as a low-effort yet satiating morning meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"These are tasty and filling. I'll have two for breakfast and feel full," a shopper commented.

As with any Costco product, the availability of the Aussie Bites may vary. Interested shoppers should check directly with their local Costco to confirm they're in stock in their area before heading over.

This isn't the only Costco item that has been garnering major buzz among shoppers lately. Earlier this week, Costco's bakery department delighted members by bringing back its popular Caramel Tres Leches Bar Cake—an indulgent dessert with layers of moist sponge cake and a caramel custard mousse. Shoppers have also been raving about Costco's Fruit Riot Sour Candy Grapes, shrimp tempura taco kits, and Cinnamon Chip Bisconie Bites.