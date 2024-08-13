Costco’s ‘Amazing’ New Mini Cakes Have Shoppers Drooling

It's no secret that just about everything is bigger at Costco, and the retailer's baked goods are no exception. Following a string of new bakery releases this summer, the warehouse club has rolled out another eye-catching sweet treat: giant cupcakes—also known as "mini cakes."

This new bakery item features a white cake, which Costco fan account @costcohotfinds says "tastes exactly like [Costco's] 10-inch round cake." The cakes are topped with a white or chocolate buttercream and finished off with colorful confetti sprinkles. Shoppers have spotted the mini cakes in packages of six for $7.99.

"These are so moist and the buttercream is so creamy. 10/10," @costcohotfinds wrote in the caption of her recent Instagram post. Over the last few weeks, shoppers have been singing praises about the new cakes on social media, with some noting that Costco has previously offered this item.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"They're soft, moist, and REALLY good!" wrote Costco fan account @costcobuys.

"Got them, they are amazing and HUGE," another Instagram user commented.

The rave reviews weren't solely limited to Instagram, of course. Reddit has also seen a flurry of positive comments about the dessert.

"Yeah, these things are fantastic. Frosting isn't so heavy that you scrape 90% of it off, and that cake is bouncy to say the least," one fan wrote on a recent thread.

"OMG, polished these off yesterday and thinking about heading back to see if they have any more!" another one added.

Meanwhile, others have expressed their desire for Costco to offer a package featuring both mini cake flavors.

As many Costco fans know, mini cakes are nothing new for the warehouse club. Throughout the year, the retailer offers different varieties of the dessert, such as carrot and "All American" chocolate.

The recent rollout of the sprinkle-topped mini cakes follows the launch of several new baked goods. Earlier this month, Costco's bakery debuted new Cinnamon Chip Bisconie Bites. These are a cross between biscotti and scones and feature cinnamon-flavored baking chips and crystal sugar. Shoppers have spotted 42-count packages of this sweet treat for $8.99.

Also new to the bakery is the Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake, which has an orange vanilla cheesecake batter, a sweet graham cracker crust, and a creamy whipped topping. This recent bakery addition weighs almost five pounds and retails for $22.99. However, like any other Costco item, the price may vary by location.