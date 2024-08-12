Costco Shoppers Are Reporting a Major Quality Issue with a Popular Kirkland Drink

Costco's very own grocery brand, Kirkland Signature, is widely beloved among shoppers for its bargain prices on enticing food and beverage items. However, a Kirkland-brand drink that previously garnered rave reviews recently began to experience a downturn in quality, according to customer reports.

A Costco shopper took to Reddit this week to voice a complaint about Costco's popular Kirkland Signature Sparkling Water, which is sold in 35-count variety packs with grapefruit, lime, and lemon flavors. According to the shopper, some of the seltzers have been missing an essential quality lately: the fizz.

"Anyone else getting flat cans of Kirkland sparkling waters? Talked to several people and we're all getting some flat seltzers in 30 packs," they wrote in a post.

As it turns out, this issue has become somewhat common with the Kirkland product recently. Several shoppers responded to the post to report similar experiences with the private-label drinks. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Yep! I've had at least one dud in every other flat since May-ish," a Redditor commented.

"Yes, been getting 1-2 per case," another wrote.

Of course, that's not to say that shoppers have reported quality issues with the Kirkland sparkling waters across the board. Some Redditors mentioned that they've only received fizz-free cans on several occasions or have never gotten a flat Kirkland seltzer at all.

"I've been buying these for 3-4 years and drink 1-2 daily. I've never had a flat can," a customer commented.

Still, the fact that numerous Costco shoppers consistently get flat cans in their sparkling water cases shows that this isn't just a one-off problem. Costco did not immediately respond to our queries for comment on the Kirkland Signature Sparkling Water complaints.

This isn't the only Costco product that has garnered major quality complaints lately. The retailer's Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks (140 calories per serving) also came under scrutiny recently, with shoppers complaining of blood spots and textural issues in the popular chicken item.

"I get random nuggs that have hard spots in them. It's not cartilage either it's just unnaturally rubbery," one member lamented on Reddit.

A recent arrival in Costco's deli section, the Tandoori Chicken Wraps (460 calories per serving), has faced its fair share of shopper criticism as well. Customers have slammed them as overly pricey, bland, and disappointing in texture.

"It's nowhere near the intense tandoori flavor I typically get from tandoori chicken. The chicken itself is a bunch of tiny, mushy pieces with barely any texture," a Redditor wrote.