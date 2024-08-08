Costco's New Mini Dessert Has Shoppers Obsessing: 'Highly Addictive, Do Not Buy'

Costco's shelves are absolutely packed with crave-worthy, customer-approved snacks and treats, from its legendary Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzel Nuggets to the beloved Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels. Now, the retailer seems to have another hit dessert on its hands after debuting a "highly addictive" new bakery item.

Costco fan account @costcobuys spotted new Cinnamon Chip Bisconie Bites (a mashup between biscotti and scones) in the retailer's bakery section this week and shared the exciting news with fellow customers on Instagram. The petite baked goods are studded with cinnamon-flavored baking chips, dusted with crystal sugar, and according to @costcobuys, "would be GREAT with coffee or tea."

New Costco bakery items always inspire buzz among shoppers—and the Cinnamon Chip Bisconie Bites were no exception. Though the new treats have only started to pop up in stores over the past few days, they've already become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

"These are HIGHLY addictive. Do not buy. 11/10," a Costco member raved on Instagram.

"I think these are my new favorite Costco cookies," another wrote on Reddit.

The launch of the new cinnamon chip flavor was especially exciting to those who've been awaiting the return of Costco's Mini Cranberry Orange Bisconie, which are typically only available at certain times of the year.

"I LOVE the cranberry ones and wished they stuck around longer than they do. I'm hoping my store has these this week!" a Redditor wrote.

The Cinnamon Chip Bisconie Bites were selling in 42-count packs for $8.99 at the Costco location where @costcobuys spotted them, but as always, prices could vary. Since new products typically arrive at certain warehouses before others, interested customers should check directly with their local Costco to confirm whether the treats are available before heading over.

The Cinnamon Chip Bisconie Bites are the latest in a string of exciting new options to debut in Costco's bakery section. Late last month, the retailer introduced a massive new Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake made with an orange vanilla cheesecake batter, a sweet graham crust, and creamy whipped topping. The indulgent dessert immediately began receiving rave reviews on social media.

"The whipped topping is so smooth and creamy. It has that perfect hint of citrus with a buttery graham cracker crust. This cheesecake is delicious and nostalgic," the Costco fan account @costcohotfinds said on Instagram.

Costco shoppers have also been fawning over an "incredible" new Rosemary Parmesan Cheese Loaf that hit bakery shelves earlier this summer.