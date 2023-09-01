10 Best Costco Deals to Score for Labor Day Weekend

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A trip to Costco is often met with discovery. As shoppers walk down the warehouse aisles, they're likely to encounter items they've never seen before, free samples of foods they might like to buy, and deals on all sorts of products.

Earlier this week, the retail giant released its latest collection of members-only savings, which consist of deals across several categories, such as appliances, clothing, and groceries. The discounts are valid until Sept. 24, and as noted on Costco's website, the prices being shown match the warehouse's.

While you're wrapping up your holiday weekend shopping, here are 10 deals you can score at the warehouse club, which will be closed on Labor Day.

1 Dunkin' Original Blend Medium Roast Ground Coffee

If Dunkin' is your go-to coffee spot, Costco can help you stock up without even needing to step foot in the coffee chain. The warehouse club is now selling 45-ounce containers of Dunkin's Original Blend Medium Roast Ground Coffee for $6 off, bringing the online price to $19.99.

Made with 100% premium Arabica coffee, this product makes up to 150 six fluid-ounce cups, according to the packaging.

2 Crafted Classics K-Cup Pod Variety Pack

Also on sale in Costco's coffee section is the 72-count Crafted Classics K-Cup Variety Pack, which is $7.50 off. This clocks in at $30.99 online. Each box includes 12 K-Cup pods of the following six flavors:

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Dark Magic

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Single Origin Costa Rica Paraiso Fair Trade Certified Coffee

Caribou Coffee Caribou Blend Coffee

Original Donut Shop Coffee Regular Coffee

Newman's Own Organics Newman's Special Blend Extra Bold Coffee

Tully's Coffee Hawaiian Blend Coffee

3 Cheerios

Simple yet classic, Cheerios are a staple breakfast for many—and now, Costco is helping shoppers stock up. At $2.50 off, this two-pack deal will provide numerous breakfasts for just $7.49.

4 Go Raw Sprouted Organic Pumpkin Seeds With Sea Salt

Pumpkin seeds can be a delicious addition to a plethora of dishes ranging from baked goods to salads. At Costco, customers can snag a 22-ounce bag of Go Raw's Sprouted Organic Pumpkin Seeds for $11.08. The fall staple features just two ingredients: organic sprouted pumpkin seeds and sea salt.

5 Nature's Path Organic Pumpkin Seed Flax Granola

Whether you're looking for a breakfast topper or a crunchy snack, granola can be a satisfying option. For the next few weeks, customers can score Nature's Path Organic Pumpkin Flax Seed Granola for $10.41—nearly $7 cheaper than Walmart's offering.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 PopCorners Variety Pack

Can't decide between popcorn or chips? PopCorners brings the two together with its corn-based, air-popped snacks. A 30-count variety pack is currently $3.50 off, retailing for $13.49 online. That works out to around 45 cents per bag! The box includes 10 bags of kettle corn, eight bags of sea salt, eight bags of white cheddar, and four bags of spicy queso-flavored PopCorners.

7 Kinder Bueno Chocolate Hazelnut Bars

For those craving something sweet, Costco is currently offering 20-count boxes of Kinder Bueno's Chocolate Hazelnut Bars for $4.60 off, which comes to $14.39 online. Each individual package contains two bars, which feature a crispy wafer filled with creamy hazelnut, covered in milk chocolate, and drizzled with dark chocolate.

8 Pocky Variety Pack Biscuit Sticks

Pocky, the popular Japanese brand of cream-coated biscuit sticks, come in a range of flavors. If you can't decide on one, Costco sells a variety pack that lets you enjoy three different options: cookies and cream, chocolate, and strawberry cream. Now $2.90 off as part of a warehouse-only deal, the sweet snack is being sold for $11.08.

9 Amylu Paleo Andouille Chicken Sausages

If you're looking for additional Labor Day barbecue-friendly items, Costco is selling Amylu's Paleo Andouille Chicken Sausages for $4 off. Free of pork, gluten, and antibiotics, the chicken sausages come in packages of 16 links for $16.86 online.

10 Cambell's Simply Chicken Noodle Soup

Canned soup can be a lifesaver when you need to make a quick meal. Now $5.60 off, Costco's discounted pack will get you eight cans of Campbell's Simply Chicken Noodle Soup for $10.39 online. This works out to about $1.30 per can.