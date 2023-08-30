8 Best Fall Items at Sam's Club Now, According to Customers

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Fall is less than a month away. As you prepare to replace your t-shirts with sweaters, grocery retailers are also helping shoppers get ready for the upcoming season. This means store aisles are about to become stocked with cozy desserts, comforting meals, and plenty of seasonal snacks. One retail chain that has already started releasing fall items is Sam's Club.

In addition to having a page on its website dedicated to "fall favorites," the Walmart-owned warehouse club has many fans committed to announcing product launches and revivals on social media.

If you're looking to get in the fall spirit but aren't sure where to start, we compiled a list of festive products shoppers have been celebrating both online and on social media.

Here are eight autumn-friendly items you might find on your next Sam's Club trip.

1 Pumpkin Spice Cake Balls

Nutrition information unavailable.

It wouldn't be fall without some pumpkin spice treats. To welcome the season, Sam's Club recently brought back its Pumpkin Spice Cake Balls, which are sold in packs of 24 for $18.98. The return of the item elicited excitement, prompting social media users to rave about the dessert and tag others to share the news.

"Omg these are my favorite!!!" one Instagram user commented on a post from @samsclubmembers. "10/10 don't recommend you buy them .. and leave them all for me […] they were amazing!!" another user added.

2 Pumpkin Spice Empanadas

Per Serving (3 pieces) : 390 calories, 16 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 400 mg sodium, 58 g carbs (3 g fiber, 20 g sugar), 7 g protein

Keeping the pumpkin spice trend going, Sam's Club is also selling Pumpkin Spice Empanadas filled with pumpkin and cream cheese. As highlighted on Sam's Club's website, these can be served alongside savory dishes like soup or salad, or paired with something sweet like ice cream.

Available for $12.68, each box contains 20 empanadas, which can be heated in the oven or air fryer. The back of the package includes a recipe for a cinnamon cream cheese dip, as well.

Sam's Club product review account @samsclubfoodreview described each bite of the item as "a warm hug from autumn itself," calling the sweetness level "spot-on." Similarly, TikTok user @floridamomof3 said the product is "an explosion of fall," adding, "This is fantastic. Highly, highly recommend this."

3 Pumpkin Pie Spice White Chocolate Pecans

Per Serving (5 pieces) : 170 calories, 13 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 15 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (1 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 2 g protein

This sweet snack consists of roasted pecans covered in white chocolate that's flavored with fall spices, including nutmeg, ginger, and cloves. The item is priced at $9.98 and has sparked positive reviews from Sam's Club shoppers. "To die for," "little morsels of joy," and "party in your mouth" are just a few ways customers described this fall product on the retailer's Club's website.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While reviewers noted that the pumpkin spice flavor shines through, some said the pecans were too sweet for them—so you'll have to try them yourself to decide.

4 Cranberry & Pecan Topping

Per Serving (1 Tbsp) : 45 calories, 2 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 15 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (0 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 0 g protein

Priced at $9.87, this mix features dried cranberries and honey roasted pecans. Sweet and crunchy, the versatile item can be added to salads, oatmeal, yogurt, baked goods, and so on.

Boasting a 4.8 out of a 5-star rating on the Sam's Club website, the Cranberry & Pecan Topping has its fair share of fans. In the customer reviews, some shoppers recommended adding this item to pancakes, banana bread, and chocolate chip cookies with coconut.

5 Pumpkin Cheesecake

Per Serving (146 g) : 430 calories, 26 g fat (15 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 260 mg sodium, 43 g carbs (0 g fiber, 34 g sugar), 7 g protein

Sam's Club brings pumpkin pie and cheesecake together in this limited-time fall dessert mashup, which has been popular in previous years. In a recent Instagram post, @samsclubmembers recommended buying the item now because it "tends to sell quickly." The cheesecake, which costs $18.98, comes pre-sliced with 14 slices of New York-style cheesecake with pumpkin on a graham cracker crust.

Across social media, several people have expressed excitement about the product's return and tagged other users to notify them about it. "I've never been to sams club but I'm about to sign up right now and go," one user commented on a recent TikTok starring the cheesecake.

6 Apple Lattice Pie

Per Serving (1/16 Pie) : 370 calories, 18 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 340 mg sodium, 50 g carbs (2 g fiber, 26 g sugar), 3 g protein

Is it even fall if you don't have at least one slice of apple pie during the season? The 12-inch Member's Mark Apple Lattice Pie is baked fresh in-house at Sam's Club locations, coming ready to serve and eat. The dessert has garnered numerous positive online reviews over the years, with one person sharing that the pie is "like your granny would make." Someone else wrote, "Best apple pie I've ever eaten. Crust was just right. Apples were delicious and not too sweet."

7 Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins

Per Serving (2 Pieces) : 170 calories, 10 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 130 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (1 g fiber, 17 g sugar), 4 g protein

Halloween is more than two months away, but Sam's Club is already prepping for spooky season. At the warehouse club, shoppers can snag a 65-count package of Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins for $11.98. Each chocolate-covered peanut butter treat is individually wrapped, so you can take them on the go, add them to your Halloween candy bowl, or give them to trick-or-treaters.

In a product review, one customer said these pumpkins "taste better than regular Reese's." Someone else put it simply: "What's not to love.. It's Reese's baby."

8 Beer Cheese Flavored Popcorn

Per Serving (1 oz) : 140 calories, 7 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 300 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (2 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 2 g protein

If you're looking for something savory to serve during your fall festivities, Sam's Club recently debuted its limited-time Beer Cheese Flavored Popcorn for $4.98. According to the retailer, "Every kernel is dusted with the classically creamy, sharp and cheddar-y taste of pub-style dip that hints at your favorite brew without being overpowering."

Within the snack's online reviews, multiple customers expressed their desire for the item to become a permanent offering. Others stocked up on the cheesy popcorn, with one writing, "So good I had to buy 10 more bags!!!"