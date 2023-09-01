20 Grocery Stores That Are Open on Labor Day

Labor Day weekend signals the unofficial end of summer, with kids heading back to school and the first signs of fall right around the corner. That means there are only a few opportunities left to fire up the grill, especially in the Northern half of the country. When gathering for your final backyard barbecue of the season, it's important to make sure all of the essentials are covered. If the party is low on burger buns, coleslaw, or beverages, a last-second day-of trip to the local supermarket may be in order.

Because Labor Day is a federal holiday, many businesses could be closed or have modified hours, including grocery stores. Before locking in any Labor Day plans, it is a good idea to double-check the hours of these national and large regional stores and see if there are any potential modifications in their operating hours.

One major omission from the list of grocery stores open on Labor Day that shoppers will want to take note of is Costco. The warehouse chain is closed on several holidays throughout the year, with Labor Day being one of them. So be sure to complete your Costco runs on Saturday or Sunday over the holiday weekend. Other membership-based warehouse chains, however, will be open on Labor Day, as noted below.

Here are 20 grocery chains that will be open on Monday, Sept. 4.

1 Albertsons

Albertsons locations nationwide will be open for regular business hours on Labor Day. However, the pharmacies will be closed. Check your local store for more details.

2 BJ's Wholesale

BJ's Wholesale members will be able to shop on Labor Day. The stores will be open for regular business hours. Check your local club for more details.

3 The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market will be open on Labor Day for regular business hours. Check your local supermarket for more details.

4 Giant Food

Giant Food stores will be open nationwide on Labor Day for regular business hours. Check your nearest location for exact hours and more details.

5 Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter supermarkets will be open for regular business hours on Labor Day. Check with your local store for more details.

6 H-E-B

Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B will be open on Labor Day across the Lone Star State. The pharmacy will remain open as well, though exact hours may vary. Check your nearest location for more details.

7 Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee grocery stores will be open for regular business hours on Labor Day, but the pharmacies will have modified hours, open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Check your nearest location for more details.

8 Kroger

Kroger shoppers will be able to pick up last-minute necessities on Labor Day, as stores will be open. Exact hours may vary based on location, so be sure to check your nearest Kroger for more details.

9 Pavilions

Pavilions will be open for grocery shopping on Labor Day, but the pharmacy will remain closed. Check with your nearest location for more details.

10 Piggly Wiggly

While Piggly Wiggly will be open on Labor Day, exact business hours may vary based on location. Be sure to double-check with your nearest store before heading out for more details.

11 Publix

If you're in the mood for Pub Subs this Labor Day, there's good news for you: Publix will be open for regular business hours on the holiday. Make sure to check with your nearest store for more details.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

12 Ralph's

Ralph's grocery stores will be open on Labor Day, but exact hours may vary depending on your nearest location. Check online for more details before heading out to do any last-minute grocery runs.

13 Sam's Club

Unlike Costco, Sam's Club will be open on Labor Day. Warehouses will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members. Check with your nearest Sam's Club for more details.

14 Stop & Shop

Northeast grocery chain Stop & Shop will be open on Labor Day for regular business hours. Check with your nearest store for more details.

15 Target

Target will be open on Labor Day for your grocery needs or if you need some last-minute home decor before your guests arrive for the barbecue. Check with your local Target for exact hours.

16 Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's will be open nationwide on Labor Day for its usual hours, typically 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check your nearest Trader Joe's for more details.

17 Vons

Vons shoppers will be able to head to their local supermarket on Labor Day, as locations will be open for the holiday. Pharmacies, however, will be closed. Check with your nearest Vons for more details.

18 Walmart

Walmart and Walmart Supercenters will be open for regular business hours on Labor Day. Check with your nearest location for more details.

19 Wegmans

You will be able to shop at Wegmans on Labor Day, as the grocery chain will be open. Hours may vary from location to location, so be sure to check with your closest Wegmans to confirm the exact hours.

20 Whole Foods

Whole Foods will be open on Labor Day, but exact hours will vary based on location and may be limited for the holiday. Be sure to double-check your nearest Whole Foods location to confirm hours.