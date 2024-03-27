11 Most Adorable Spring Treats at Costco Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Flowers are blooming. Birds are chirping. And the sun is shining for a bit longer each day. Spring is officially here, and the great outdoors isn't the only place showing signs of a new season—Costco is, too.

In the last few weeks, the warehouse club has begun rolling out an array of spring items, allowing shoppers to gear up for warmer weather, gardening activities, and upcoming holidays. Whether you need potting soil, a backyard swingset, or bunny-shaped waffles, Costco has it all.

Looking for a festive dessert to serve after Easter dinner? Want to grab a gourmet Mother's Day gift box for Mom? Then read on for 11 absolutely adorable spring treats you can find at Costco right now. As always, pricing may vary by location (and in-store prices are typically lower than what you'll find online). So, get ready to head to your local warehouse club and score these seasonal delights while you can.

Mini Carrot Cakes

Nutrition ( 1/2 Mini Cake) :

Calories : 380

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 32 g)

Protein : 4 g

These fan-favorite "mini" cakes are back at the warehouse just in time for Easter. Offered in six-count packages for $8.99, this limited-time dessert features raisins, walnuts, and cream cheese icing. They're also topped with a frosting carrot for a decorative touch.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Easter Belgian Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Nutrition ( 1 Strawberry) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 1 g

If you're searching for a chocolaty treat to add to your Easter dessert spread, this chocolate-covered strawberry assortment provides a festive touch. Each 12-count box includes hand-dipped dark, milk, and white Belgian chocolate-covered strawberries decorated with Belgian chocolate drizzles, chocolate gems, and sprinkles as well as bunny and chick designs.

As Costco notes on its website, "Since these are hand designed, no two will be precisely the same." You can order a box of these strawberries online for $54.99.

Sugar Plum Happy Easter Chocolate Collection

Nutrition information unavailable.

Exploding with vibrant colors, this box of treats embodies springtime. Priced at $39.99 online, each Easter-themed gift box includes milk and white chocolate-covered pretzels, milk chocolate-covered sandwich cookies, milk chocolate-covered graham crackers, milk chocolate nonpareils, plus a few other goodies like jelly beans.

Loacker Minis Spring Mix

Nutrition :

Vanilla (3 pieces)

Calories : 160

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 2 g

Loacker, the Italian wafer company, recently expanded its product offerings with the launch of its miniature spring wafers. Each pastel-colored bag contains 80 individually wrapped, cream-filled wafers, available in three flavors: lemon, vanilla, and raspberry yogurt. This new item is available at warehouse clubs nationwide, as well as on Instacart.

Sugared Orange Rolls

Nutrition information unavailable.

Costco's latest bakery addition gives a citrusy twist to cinnamon rolls. Packaged in boxes of nine, these new treats consist of an all-butter croissant pastry with orange zest, cinnamon, and granulated sugar. Instagram user @costcoguide described these as a "churro mixed with an orange roll." Shoppers can snag these from the bakery department for $8.99.

The Fruit Company Grand Spring 8 Box Tower

Nutrition information unavailable.

This online-only item is complete with not one, not two, but eight different gift boxes filled with both sweet and savory items. Each set includes four green Anjou pears, four red Anjou pears, two flower cookies, Australian red licorice, mixed nuts, honey wheat crackers, and more. Wrapped in a satin ribbon, this eight-piece gift box set is currently $79.99.

Mother's Day Gift Tray

Nutrition ( Vino e Formaggio Smoked Gouda Cheese Spread) :

Fat : 6 g

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 1 g

Protein : 3 g

There's something about a charcuterie board that makes any occasion feel just a bit fancier. This gift tray can help elevate your Mother's Day festivities by showcasing a variety of bite-sized accoutrements. The snack selection includes a gouda cheese spread, crackers, mixed olives, soppressata, stone ground mustard, and honey mustard sourdough pretzels. The tray costs $49.99 online.

Lemon Meringue Cheesecake

Nutrition information unavailable.

Lemon lovers, it's time to celebrate! After debuting last spring, this nearly four-pound cheesecake is back at the bakery. Spotted for $21.99, this springtime dessert starts with a graham cracker crust that's layered with lemon cheesecake, tangy lemon filling, and a toasted meringue topper.

Blueberry Lemon Loaf

Nutrition ( 1/10 Loaf) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 5 g

The list of lemony confections continues with the return of this popular loaf. The springtime dessert first launched last spring and consists of a cake-like lemon loaf filled with blueberries, drizzled lemon icing, and topped with a butter streusel. Shoppers can pick up this zesty treat for $8.99.

Thin Mint Bites

Nutrition ( ABOUT 9 PIECES) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 1 g

As you indulge in Samoas and Tagalongs this Girl Scout cookie season, Costco has another way for you to enjoy Thin Mints. The warehouse club is now offering Thin Mint Bites, which are small, spherical treats with a crispy center, a layer of mint, and a dark chocolate coating. As a bonus, you can score your sweets with a side of savings because this 20-ounce bag is $3.60 off until March 31.

Multi-Plate Mini Waffle Maker

Step up your breakfast game by whipping up some waffles that scream "spring." Costco is now offering a miniature waffle maker that allows you to make waffles embossed with shapes like a bumble bee, four-leaf clover, bunny, and sunflower. All of the plates are nonstick and dishwasher-safe, and the box also includes a plate storage case. Available now for $6 off until March 31, this product costs $23.99 online.