Costco Just Launched an "Excellent" New Easy Weeknight Dinner

Cooking a scratch-made meal at home can be a delicious and fun process, but there are just some nights when the thought of dirtying dishes and chopping vegetables is a major pain. In great news for Costco shoppers, the retailer just debuted a new ready-to-eat meal for those days when cooking laborious dinners is the last thing you want to do.

Late last week, Costco members began spotting a new Carne Asada Bowl in the grocer's prepared foods section. Laura Lamb, who runs the Costco-themed Instagram account @costcohotfinds, was one of the first to post about the new item. She said it comes with a whopping three pounds of food, including carne asada (typically made from marinated, grilled steak), onions, salsa, guacamole, limes, and cilantro rice with corn and beans.

Costco members only need to heat up the meat and rice, divide it up into bowls, and add their desired toppings before digging in. Lamb said it produced a "ton of food," easily fed four people, and "everyone loved it."

"This is an excellent option for a quick and easy meal on a busy night!" Lamb captioned the post.

She wasn't the only Costco member who's already raving about the easy, new weeknight meal option. Another shopper who commented on the post said the carne asada bowls were "very good" with a dollop of guacamole. Meanwhile, others voiced their excitement to get their hands on the product.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"YUM! I'll definitely be looking for these," a member commented.

However, there are some who haven't been quite as thrilled after trying the meal. Others complained that the meat needed more seasoning, or that there was too much cilantro in the dish. Members will have to try it for themselves to gauge whether Costco hit or missed the mark on the meal since customers are already so divided.

The meal kit cost $19.34 at the Costco where Lamb found it, but prices may vary by location. Some Costco warehouses also receive new items sooner than others, so make sure to check directly with the nearest location to see if it has already hit shelves there.

The debut of this new meal came just a couple of weeks after Costco added another prepared food option to its roster: Southwest Wraps. Also spotted by Lamb earlier this month, the wraps are stuffed with rotisserie chicken, black beans, corn, and spinach, plus they come with a creamy chipotle-style sauce for dipping. While Lamb raved that the wraps were "delicious," other members were outraged over the $16.99 price for the item.