9 Best Costco Deals You Can Still Score in May

In addition to continuously unveiling new items, Costco keeps shoppers in constant anticipation of different deals. To help customers save money, the members-only warehouse club drops a monthly coupon book, which features both in-store and online discounts.

Last week, Costco released its latest coupon book, which consists of deals that are valid between May 17 and June 11. As stated on Costco's website, the prices shown online match what's being sold in warehouses. Additionally, most of the online items are available for a higher delivered price.

In typical Costco form, the deals aren't limited to a few categories. Instead, they cover a wide scope of them, ranging from furniture, technology, and appliances to groceries, vitamins, and toiletries. Here's a look at some of Costco's newest deals you'll want to take advantage of the next time you visit the club or its website.

1 Ninja Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System

Among Costco's latest discounts are some markdowns on kitchen appliances. For a limited time, Costco is selling the Ninja Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System for $50 off, bringing the product's online price to $129.99—$110 less than what's listed on the brand's website. Meanwhile, you can snag the blender for even less in the warehouse: just $119.99.

The appliance is complete with blade assemblies, select-cut processing discs for shredding, slicing, and grating. Plus, an extra large smoothie bowl maker and a "Nutrient Extraction Cup," which is "designed to deliver better ingredient breakdown," according to Ninja.

2 Snapware 18-Piece Pyrex Glass Food Storage Set

Move over, Tupperware. Costco is selling an 18-piece set of Pyrex tempered glass containers for $5 off. At a warehouse price of $19.99, that's about $2.22 per container. Each set comes with nine containers, including two small, two medium, and one large. All of these are refrigerator, freezer, microwave, and top-rack dishwasher-safe. As an added bonus, you can write on and erase the lids for easy labeling.

3 Spindrift Sparkling Water

Seltzer lovers, rejoice! As part of a warehouse-only deal, Costco is taking $5 off the variety pack of Spindrift Sparkling Water. This means that for the next few weeks, customers can snag a 30-count box of lemon, lime, and grapefruit-flavored sparkling water for $14.89, bringing each can just under $0.50. According to the beverage's box, the drinks are free of added sugar and made with "real squeezed fruit."

4 Noosa Yoghurt

Whether topped with fruit, paired with granola, or eaten by itself, yogurt can be enjoyed in a multitude of ways. And now, shoppers can get one Australian variety for a few bucks cheaper. At the warehouse, a 12-count box of Noosa Yoghurt is $3.50 off. Available for $6.49 and with no purchasing limit, the pack includes four cups of three different flavors: blueberry, lemon, and strawberry rhubarb.

5 Babybel Mini Snack Cheese

If you're a cheese lover, then you're in luck. Not only are Babybel's 36-count nets of Original and White Cheddar on sale for $4.30 off in-store, but the warehouse club also isn't placing a purchasing limit on the product. Pick up a bag (or two or three) for $9.59 each.

6 Sanders Dark or Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

Two months ago, this sweet and salty treat started a frenzy on Reddit, where many users raved about the product—and confessed their lack of self-control around it. One person called the item "dangerously delicious," while several called it "addictive."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Available in both milk and dark chocolate varieties, these sea salt caramels come in a two-pack for $7 off, clocking in at $39.99 online. This brings one container to about $20—around $6 less than Walmart's price and almost $13 less than Amazon's offering. At Costco's warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., individual containers are currently being sold for $7.69 after a $3.30 discount.

7 Deebee's Organics Superfruit Organic Freezie Pops

As the temperatures rise, the need for frozen desserts becomes even more paramount. To help you beat the heat, Costco is now selling a 35-count pack of Deebee's Organics Superfruit Organic Freezie Pops for $3 off as part of a warehouse-only deal. Priced at $6.99, each variety pack includes the following three flavors: Strawberry Lemon, Mango Orange, and Blueberry Pomegranate.

8 Heinz Grill Pack

Barbecue season is about to ramp up, and Costco's got your burgers and hot dogs covered, literally. The retailer is offering the Heinz Picnic Pack for $8.69 online and $5.99 in-store, thanks to a $3.30 discount.

This condiment pack features two bottles of Heinz's Simply Tomato Ketchup, one bottle of Sweet Relish, and one bottle of Simply Mustard. As written on Costco's website, the condiments are also free of high fructose corn syrup and artificial sweeteners.

9 Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Cooking Spray

Beyond its multiple health benefits, avocado oil is a popular cooking oil due to its high smoke point of around 500 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're looking to stock up, a two-pack of Chosen Foods' Avocado Oil Spray is $4.20 off at the warehouse, coming to $8.79. The 13.5-ounce cans are filled with 100% pure avocado oil that's been expeller pressed and naturally refined.