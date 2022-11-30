The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you've ever loved a grocery item that ended up discontinued, you know it's a disappointment that can really put a damper on your life in the kitchen. While frustrating, grocery store offerings are a constant ebb and flow of seasonal items, and the new pushing out the old. These changes to the inventory are even more common at major retailers like Costco, which are hoping to keep their shelves as attractive as possible.

All grocery chains have their own methods of phasing out discontinued products to make room for the new, but at Costco, warehouses use what shoppers have dubbed the "death star." When an item is about to go MIA, a small asterisk will appear in the top right-hand corner of its price tag, signaling that it will no longer be restocked once sold out.

These discontinuations pop up at Costco's warehouses and Business Centers all year round, and a fresh new batch has materialized in time for winter. Read on to find out which items have recently been spotted with the dreaded "death star" in these last few months of 2022.

1 Fall and Halloween Treats

Following the spooky season this year, Costco was quick to slap the death star on many fall and Halloween-inspired treats—leaving the candy aisle a ghost of its former self. Shoppers took notice on social media, announcing the massive discounts and spreading the word that a few beloved favorites would soon vanish.

Instagram account @costco.love shared the following discontinued goodies with followers and fellow Costco lovers:

Kägi Milk Chocolate Wafers

Creative Snacks Pumpkin Spice Yogurt Pretzels

Bakery Bling Halloween Hideaway House Kit

Coastal Cocktails Chocolate Cocoa Bombs

Hoody's Cookies N' Cream Trail Mix

Honolulu Cookie Company Pumpkin Mini Cookies

Tropical Fields Brown Sugar CC Rolls

Mauna Loa Macadamia Variety Pack

A few days later, even more seasonal products were added to the list–mainly name brand candy bar packs:

Mars Variety Pack, 30 Count

Hershey's Variety Pack, 30 Count

Full Size Bars Variety Pack, 30 Bars

Kinder Joy Halloween, 12 Count

Bakery Bling Halloween Cookie Kit

Premium Belgian Chocolate Harvest Box

2 Other Sweets

Desserts dedicated to a different holiday additionally got the ax at the end of October, according to firsthand sightings by Instagram user @costcobffs. The following Diwali specialties can be seen with a black asterisk in the account's post:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Haldiram Manpasand Delight

Haldiram Mazedaar Kissey

Vicenzi Diwali Holiday Tin

If you were hoping to just hop over to Costco's Business Center to satisfy your sweet cravings instead, think again. The Business Centers have been discontinuing items—including a few bite-sized delectable desserts—just as fast as Costco's standard warehouses.

In a more recent post, @costcobffs reveals that two sweet options will soon be just a distant memory at the Business Center locations:

Bequet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel

Highkey Mini Cookies Chocolate Chip

3 Ready-To-Eat Salads

A few healthy meal options will soon be leaving Costco's Business Centers as well, according to @costcobffs. These grab and go meals are about to be as good as gone, so snag them while you still can:

Taylor Farms Chicken Caesar Bowls, 4 Count

Taylor Farms Everything Avocado Salad Bowls, 4 Count

Taylor Farms Dill Pickle Crunch Salad Bowls, 4 Count

4 Ice Cream Bars

Making its way to the freezer aisle of Costco's Business Center, Instagram account @costcobffs found a few more items branded with the death star. If you're a fan of these two ice cream treats, you may want to clear some room in your freezer and stock up before they're phased out:

M&M Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches, 24 Count

Dove Vanilla Ice Cream w/Milk Chocolate Bars

5 Blended Beverages

Ready-to-drink beverages or drink mixes are a quick fix for busy families or for those constantly on the go. Unfortunately, during a recent trip to the big-box store, @costco.hotbuys found a few of these handy and convenient options were among soon-to-be discontinued items:

Clovis Farms Organic Tropical Blend Smoothies

Boba Bam Instant Boba Kit

In a roundup of even more discounted food, household items, and apparel at a local San Francisco Costco, @costcobffs discovered the following alcoholic beverage and name brand coffee creamer marked with the death star:

Kirkland Signature RTF Vodka Cocktails

Califia Farms Oat Milk Cinnamon Roll Creamer

6 Baking Mixes

The sweet scent of holiday baking will fill our kitchens all December long. But, if these two baking mixes from Costco were on your list of desserts to try, you better act fast. The post from @costcobffs revealed that the Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix will be absent from Costco shelves any day now. The mix comes in a four-pack and requires just water, vegetable oil, and two eggs in order to bake. Members can buy it now for just $4.97 while supplies last.

Miss Jones Monster Cookie Mix, 3-Pack, is also on the chopping block, according to @costco.hotbuys. Each pack makes 18 delicious, gluten-free cookies and, again, requires just three additional ingredients: peanut butter, butter, and one egg. It can be identified by its bright pink packaging and is currently going for $6.97 at Costco's warehouses.

7 Miscellaneous Health Foods

Recent shopping trips and clearance checks performed by both @costcobffs and @costco.hotbuys uncovered a few more doomed products—this time in the organic and health foods category. These include both:

Eathos Cauliflower Pesto Gnocchi

Naturipe Fresh Cranberries

And, specifically at Costco Business Centers: