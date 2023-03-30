Costco's Popular Mexican Sauce Is Back, But Customers Are Reporting One Major Issue

Not even the most beloved Costco products can escape the discerning senses of shoppers. If you need any proof, just look back to February, when members drew attention to an off-putting "chemical" taste in the retailer's famous $4.99 rotisserie chickens. Some Costco shoppers have also called out the ingredient list in a popular new gyro meal kit that has received high praise from other members.

A fan-favorite sauce used to top Mexican dishes and a range of other foods just became the latest popular item to come under the magnifying glass of concerned shoppers.

In a Reddit thread this week, members gleefully reported the return of the Don Pancho Cilantro Lime Crema, a creamy sauce made with fresh cilantro, lime juice, and sour cream. The item, which comes in packs of two, is exclusively carried by Costco and only appears in warehouses seasonally, according to the Don Pancho website. For any fans of the popular Chicken Street Tacos, arguably one of the best Costco foods of all time, this is reportedly the same crema included in the meal kit but in bottle form.

While many shoppers agree that the crema is a tasty find, some of the excitement at its return was overshadowed by issues with its shelf life.

"It's delicious but use up the bottle quick!" one shopper warned, adding that the product starts to look and taste "yucky" after more than a week or two in the fridge.

"I love this but I've found it expires way faster than the family can get through 2 bottles," another said.

These couple of shoppers were not alone in noticing this issue with the item. Luckily, customers shared helpful suggestions for members who weren't willing to sacrifice their Don Pancho sauce but still wanted to ensure it wouldn't go bad before they could use it.

"I freeze the extra bottle without issue," a shopper commented in the thread.

Another noted that customers who choose to freeze the bottle should make sure there's room in the bottle for its contents to expand before doing so. It's important to mention here that Don Pancho says in the FAQs on its website that it does not recommend freezing the sauce.

For any members who do choose to use the sauce while it's in stock again, shoppers recommended using it to top eggs, salmon, quesadillas, rice bowls, salads, and breakfast burritos.