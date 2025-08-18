Costco is a great place to buy everything from essentials like meat, produce, and cheese to ready-to-eat meals. However, shoppers get really excited about the drink selection at the warehouse. Not only can you save money on your favorite drinks, including soda staples like Coke and Sprite to Organic milk and protein shakes, but the store also sells some new and unique offerings. Here are 7 Costco drinks that shoppers say are “always in my fridge.”

Poppi Prebiotic Soda

Healthier soda is all the rage. Poppi Prebiotic Soda is one of the top brands. The only issues? It’s quite expensive everywhere but Costco. The apple cider vinegar and gut-boosting beverage is good for the gut and tastes so good. Shoppers always pick up whatever variety packs the warehouse has in stock to save lots of money.

Olipop Variety Pack

Another healthy soda brand is now available for less at Costco. "Finally a #varietypack with ALL good flavors. 🫧 @drinkolipop," Jules Marie shared with Costco Deals. "What's your favorite flavor in the variety pack?" Olipop is available at the warehouse and also online.

Suja Organic Daily Immunity Shots

Why drop big bucks on juice shots at your local juice store, when you can pick up a box of Suja Organic Daily Immunity Shots at Costco for less? I keep my fridge stocked with the tiny 2-ounce bottles sold in a 10-pack at your local warehouse. One shopper recommends stocking up, and I agree. “Love them, they sell really quick so I always buy 2 boxes

Celsius Energy Drinks

I love Celsius energy drinks, especially all the vibe flavors. Costco always carries some type of variety pack of the metabolism-boosting beverages. My personal favorite? The Vibe option. “Those Celsius drinks are pretty darn good!” one Redditor agrees.

Almond Milk

Lots of shoppers are fans of Kirkland Signature Almond Milk. “Almond milk for smoothies,” one writes. “Their organic almond milk froths well so I use it every morning to make my AM drink,” another writes.

Mexican Soda

I love Mexican Coke and Fanta, so I was thrilled to see this Mexican Soda Variety Pack of real sugar soda at the warehouse. “Ohh I love these glass bottles so much!!!” writes Costco Hot Finds. “Fanta!!!! Sprite!!! Gotta pick this up on my next trip!” commented a follower. “Glass bottles are great!” wrote another. Costco generally carries the Mexican Coca-Cola if the variety pack isn’t available. “I tried a Mexican coke for the first time a few weeks ago. I was missing out big time!” one shopper writes.

Spindrift

Shoppers also love Spindrift sparkling mineral water. “Spindrift being on sale is the jackpot,” writes a shopper. “The best two are grapefruit and blood orange imo,” another added.