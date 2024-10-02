A Beloved Costco Pizza Is on Major Sale This Month

If you own a Costco membership card and love a great deal, get ready for some major excitement this October. One of the warehouse club's most beloved frozen pizza varieties is extra affordable right now thanks to a tantalizing discount that will last most of the month.

Milton's Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza is $3 off at Costco through Oct. 20, Costco fan account and Milton's partner @costcohotfinds announced on Instagram this week. Though prices may vary at other warehouses, I confirmed via phone that the two-pack pizzas cost $10.49 after the discount at my local Costco in Edison, N.J.

This all-veggie pizza (230 calories per serving) is certified gluten-free and features a cauliflower crust topped with sauce, a three-cheese blend, roasted zucchini, bell peppers, and onions. It has been a staple in Costco's freezer aisle for years and has gained a devoted fan following during that time. Shoppers' love for the Milton pie was especially evident in the comments section under @costcohotfinds' post, where many raved about the product.

"Yes! This pizza is so good! I took advantage of this sale at my Costco as well," a user commented on the post.

"Love this one every time….Best cauliflower crust I've had yet," another wrote.

Some even offered tips on how to upgrade the frozen cauliflower pizza and make it even tastier.

"I keep these in the freezer for when that pizza craving hits and then use them as the perfect 'base' pizza. Sometimes I add ham, red onion, pineapple, and bbq sauce. Sometimes it's sausage, black olives, and artichoke hearts…the possibilities are endless," a comment read.

"I like these a lot! I try to add more veggies or some meat on top. Definitely cook it a little extra to get the crust crispy," another user suggested.

This isn't the only enticing promotion that bargain-hungry Costco shoppers should watch out for this month. Highlights of the warehouse club's October deals lineup include a $3.50 discount on Sabatasso's Pizza Singles (310 calories), a $3.80 discount on Ajinomoto's Yakitori Chicken Japanese-Style Fried Rice (440 calories), and a $4 discount on Smucker's Uncrustables (210 calories).

Just in time for Halloween, Costco is also offering a $6.80 discount on Hershey's Chocolate Candy Variety Packs through Oct. 20. Priced at $20.19 after the markdown, each box contains 30 full-sized candy bars, including Hershey's Milk Chocolate (220 calories), Hershey's Milk Chocolate with Almonds (210 calories), Reese's Peanut Butter Cups (210 calories), and Kit Kat bars (210 calories).