7 Costco Finds Shoppers Say Are “Better Than Name Brand”

Shoppers say these seven Costco buys beat big-name brands in quality and value.

Costco is my go-to shopping spot for everything from food and drinks to big-ticket electronics and even clothes and shoes. While the warehouse always carries the top brands and the latest, trending products, it is equally famous for its Kirkland Signature line. The in-warehouse line makes so many things, but there are a few items that shoppers say are better than even the high-end alternatives. Here are 7 Costco finds shoppers say are better than name brands.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup is among the top 10 items in the warehouse. Multiple Reddit feeds name the item as one of the warehouse’s all-time greats. “Used to buy my organic pure maple syrup at the farmer’s market directly from the farmer. Average cost was $8 for 8oz. This product from Costco is just as good at a fraction of the price,” one shopper says. “I love this syrup – we typically drive 45 minutes one way to Costco just to get this. Great price. Great taste. And organic!” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is regularly considered a favorite of Costco shoppers. Many claim it is more delicious than more expensive name brands. “The super premium vanilla ice cream is unbeatable,” one highly liked comment reads. The creamy ice cream is “the most delicious ice cream I’ve ever tasted. I’d heard all the hype and finally got some the other day, and boy did the hype deliver! Fan for life now,” another poster said.

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries are crunchy, tasty, and delicious, with people claiming they are better than Ore-Ida. “We bought some and they’re pretty good. They remind me of the Lamb Weston hand cut freezer fries,” one shopper on Reddit confirmed. “Thicker cut and potato forward. I love them bought instead of the ore ida and won’t be going back as long as they sell them,” another added.

Kirkland Signature Liquid Laundry Detergent and Pods

Kirkland Signature Laundry Detergent, and the pods are a must-buy for shoppers who want to save money without compromising quality. “This product is every bit as good as name brand competitors such as Tide! We have been Tide users for years and have found UltraClean removes stains well, freshens colors, and even smell much better than Tide,” one writes.

Kirkland Signature Cooking Oil

Kirkland Signature cooking oils, especially the Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, are among the best on the market and are even approved by chefs. Kirkland sources the highly hyped olive oil from organically grown olives throughout Europe. The traditional is one of the warehouse’s most popular products, but a seasonal option is usually available that customers love. “Very good olive oil. It’s worth the price and I think it should be rated higher than other well known olive oils,” one shopper says.

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels

Costco brand paper towels are a staple in my house. Why pay more for name-brand when Kirkland Signature Paper Towels are super thick and absorbent? "I was a faithful Bounty user, then theirs became super linty and un-affordable ! Kirkland is pretty well priced, works great with no lint," writes one shopper. "I have tried several different name brand paper towels, some were acceptable quality and others were very expensive yet the quality did not match the extra cost. The Kirkland brand falls right into what our family requires of paper towels. There are enough towels per role to eliminate the frustration of feeling like you are always replacing it. The quality is above average and the price is reasonable," another shopper added.

Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slippers and Boots

Costco’s faux Ugg slippers are back, and shoppers claim they are just as high-quality as the name brand. Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slippers are $31.99 on the website and less in the store, available in men’s and women’s sizes in tan and black. “I’ve bought uggs for my nieces and my fiancée, but I would never pay the Ugg price for myself. The Kirkland brand ones feel the exact same inside and seem to be made well and durable,” writes a shopper. The boot version is also back, just $32.99 on the website.