7 Costco Items Shoppers Say Are Getting Too Expensive

One of the main reasons people love Costco so much is the competitive pricing on everything from everyday items like eggs, milk, and paper towels to flawless diamond engagement rings. However, according to some shoppers, certain items have increased in price over the last year, and they aren’t happy about it. Here are 7 Costco groceries shoppers say are getting too expensive.

Avocados

Avocados have gotten more expensive. “$6.99 for 6 Avocados? I love Avocados for $5.39. These magical $8.79 Avocados are delicious,” one person said. “I figure this fluctuation must depend on the crop harvest they bid/negotiate on,” another added. “Yes, pretty much. They were $7.39 last Friday. Hard as a freaking rock,” another added.

Croissants

The main item in the post was the bakery croissants, $6.99. “They were 3.99 for the longest time before that. Covid really did a number on inflation and I’ll never come down again unless we hit deflation,” one commented. “These were $4.99 just a year or so ago 😔,” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ground Beef

In the meat department, there have been a few items that have gone up in price. “For me it is hamburger. It’s gone up a full dollar in the last 3 months. I can get it cheaper now at any other store,” one shopper said.

Lasagna

Some of the premade food has gotten more expensive, too. “The price of everything at Costco has gone up. The prices of the Kirkland Lasagna has went from $9.99 in 2020 to $13.99 in 2024. The size of the lasagna has decreased by 25 percent, too. Inflation and shrinkflation is evident on other products, too,” another stated.

Paper Plates

Costco is usually a good place to stock up on disposable plates and utensils. “I saw that paper plates were $22. I don’t remember what they used to cost But it wasn’t close to $22,” another maintains.

Gourmet Steaks

According to shoppers, gourmet meats aren’t as affordable as they used to be. “Prime rib eye steaks went from $20/lb since Before Christmas to $30/lb,” one commented.

Coconut Water

Drinks are usually cheaper in bulk. One person shared an image of Kirkland Signature Coconut Water, which went up $1, from $9.99 to $10.99, in just a few months.