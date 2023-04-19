9 Best Costco Grocery Deals in April

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

At a time when grocery prices continue to climb, shoppers are searching for ways to reduce the financial burden on their wallets. One solution many consumers swear by is shopping at wholesale clubs, where the product selection is carefully curated and the bulk deals are plentiful. And if there's one retailer that comes to mind when hearing the term, "wholesale club," it's Costco.

This month, the big-box store is offering numerous deals on a range of items, including appliances, furniture, clothing, food, and so on. To lessen some of the time it will take you to compile your next grocery list, we rounded up nine of the best deals you can score at Costco until May 7, with some of the sales lasting up until May 8.

While several of the deals are available both online and in-store, it's important to note that the cost of the items matches what's in the warehouse.

1 Starbucks K-Cup Pods

Who says you need to go to Starbucks to enjoy the coffee giant's signature brews? For the next 18 days, Costco shoppers can score 72-count boxes of Starbucks K-Cups in Pike Place Medium Roast or Dark French Roast for $8 off, with each variety coming in at $36.99.

Not familiar with the flavor profiles? According to Costco's website, Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast features "a smooth, well-rounded blend of Latin American beans with subtly rich flavors of cocoa and praline," while the Dark French Roast has "notes of dark caramel and sweet smoke."

2 Vita Coco Coconut Water

If you're looking to stock up on a hydrating beverage, coconut water might just be what you need. Costco is currently selling 18-count boxes of Vita Coco Coconut Water for $5.50 off, bringing each box to $19.99. That's about $1.11 per coconut water—and almost $5 cheaper than big-box rival BJ's, excluding the cost of shipping.

3 Stacey's Organic Simply Naked Pita Chips

Whether served with hummus or paired with cheese, pita chips are a beloved snack food, thanks to their versatility. Seasoned with sea salt and made from real pita, Stacey's Organic Simply Naked Pita Chips are a welcome addition to any snack cabinet. On your next Costco trip, get $3.30 off your next 28-ounce bag, with the chips clocking in at $7.71.

4 Oreo Cookie Packs

While Oreo continues to unveil creative cookie flavors, nothing beats the classic chocolate wafer and vanilla creme combo. For a limited time, Costco is selling a box of 12 individually wrapped sleeves of 13 Oreo cookies for $3.50 off, bringing the product's online price to $9.99. For comparison, Walmart currently sells the same box of cookies for around $21.

5 Lotus Biscoff Cookies

Oreos may be known as "milk's favorite cookie," but Lotus Biscoff is celebrated for being "coffee's best companion." Featuring hints of cinnamon and caramel, these crunchy Belgian cookies are now $3 off at Costco. Each 4-count box is available for $6.49 on Costco's website, which is $12.80 less than Walmart's offering.

6 Outshine Fruit Bars

Warmer temperatures are fast approaching, and there's no better way to cool off than by eating an ice-cold treat. Costco's frozen foods aisle is home to Outshine Fruit Bars, which come in a 24-count variety pack of four flavors: strawberry, grape, pineapple, and lime. Now available for $3 off, the box currently sells for $9.93, bring the item to about $0.41 a pop.

7 Bibigo Chicken and Cilantro Mini Wontons

From steamed to pan-fried, this popular frozen food can be prepared in a multitude of ways. Wonton soup, anyone? The 48-ounce freezer favorite is currently $3 off, coming in at $10.17.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

8 Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing & Seasoning

Ranch fans, rejoice. For the next few weeks, Hidden Valley's Original Ranch Dressing and Seasoning are on sale at Costco for $3.50 off. Grab a 2-count package of dressing for $11.49 or a 20-ounce container of seasoning for $9.49. Your pantry will thank you later.

9 Kirkland Signature Aged Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese

Costco's private-label brand boasts a plethora of products ranging from groceries and pet food to gasoline and clothing. Among Kirkland Signature's food offerings is a 16-ounce container of shredded Parmigiano Reggiano, ready to be sprinkled atop your pasta, pizza salad, and more. Now $4 off, the beloved cheese can be purchased for $11.45.