11 Best Costco Deals To Score in February

February is less than 24 hours away. That means Super Bowl parties and Valentine's Day dinners are about to be underway. It also means Costco shoppers can score brand-new deals.

The warehouse club just released its latest set of discounts, which are also listed in its monthly coupon book. Featuring online and in-warehouse deals, these discounts will be available from Jan. 31 through Feb. 25.

Whether you're looking to stock up on everyday items or splurge on pricier finds like appliances, Costco can help you save. Here are just 11 of the best grocery deals you can score in February. As always, pricing and availability can vary by warehouse, and prices are usually cheaper at your local warehouse compared to ordering online.

Keurig K-Cup Pods

Costco is helping coffee-loving shoppers stock up on their morning brew. As part of an online and in-warehouse deal, the warehouse club is taking $10 off 100-count boxes of Keurig K-Cup pods, bringing the price down to $36.99 in stores. Flavor choices include Donut Shop Coffee Medium Roast, Newman's Own Organic Special Blend Medium Roast, Caribou Coffee Medium Roast, and Tully's Coffee Hawaiian Blend Extra Bold Medium.

Kodiak Power Cakes Flapjack & Waffle Mix

Nothing helps kick-start the day like a fresh stack of pancakes or waffles. And a Costco discount can make your morning meal feel even sweeter. At the warehouse club, you can score a 4.5-pound box of Kodiak's Power Cakes Mix for $4 with a warehouse-only deal that brings the price to $12.99 in stores.

Oikos Triple Zero Nonfat Greek Yogurt

Your go-to breakfast addition just got a little cheaper. This 18-count Oikos variety pack features three flavors, which include strawberry, mixed berry, and vanilla. Pick up a box for $9.39 with a $4 discount at the warehouse.

Annie's Organic Mac & Cheese

Boxed mac and cheese can be a lifesaver when you need a quick and easy meal. Now, you can stock up for these occasions by scoring a 12-count variety pack of Annie's Organic Mac & Cheese for $17.49, thanks to a warehouse-only $5 discount. Each package includes three boxes of three different flavors, including Shells & Real Aged Cheddar, Shells & White Cheddar, and Macaroni & Classic Cheddar.

Tyson Crispy Chicken Strips

Another easy meal addition you'll want to keep on your radar is this three-pound bag of Tyson Crispy Chicken Strips. Now available for $10.49 with a $4.50 discount when purchased at the warehouse, these frozen chicken strips will keep you prepared for meals to come and can be heated in the oven, air fryer, or microwave.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bibigo Vegetable Spring Rolls

If you're searching for a crowd-pleasing appetizer ahead of your Super Bowl festivities, Costco offers plenty of ready-to-heat options, including Bibigo's Vegetable Spring Rolls. This frozen item is filled with edamame, carrots, cabbage, onions, and leeks. Each package includes a Korean-style soy ginger sauce, as well. Simply pop the spring rolls into the oven or air fryer and enjoy! As part of a warehouse-only deal, these spring rolls are now on sale for $10.49 with a $3.50 discount.

Hellmann's or Best Foods Mayonnaise

Whether slathered on a sandwich or added to a dip, mayo is a is a kitchen essential for a reason. And now, Costco shoppers can score this condiment for $3 off. The retailer is selling 64-ounce jars of Hellmann's and Best Foods mayo for $6.99, thanks to a $3 discount offered at the warehouse.

Cape Cod Reduced Fat Potato Chips

Looking for some chips to pair with your favorite dip? Costco just put Cape Cod Reduced Fat Kettle Potato Chips on sale for $3 off as part of a warehouse-only deal. Available in the brand's original flavor, each 30-ounce bag costs $4.49 at the warehouse.

That's It Mini Fruit Bars

If you're searching for a healthy, on-the-go snack, That's It. Mini Fruit Bars could be just what you need. Each 24-count variety pack features eight bars of three different flavors: strawberry, mango, and blueberry. Additionally, each bar is made with just two ingredients: apples and the fruit highlighted as the bar's flavor, such as strawberry. Discounted online and in-warehouse, the bars are now $4 off, bringing the price down to $9.99 in stores.

Yasso Mint Chocolate Chip Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars

Things just got a little sweeter for mint chocolate chip fans. Costco just marked down Yasso's mint chocolate chip-flavored frozen Greek yogurt bars and is now offering them for $7.99 with a $4 discount at the warehouse. Each box contains 15 bars that are just 100 calories each.

S. Pellegrino Mineral Water

If you're a sparkling water fan, then you're in luck. Costco can help you stock your fridge—at a discount—by marking down its 24-count packages of S. Pellegrino Mineral Water. Now $5.50 off when purchased in-warehouse, each package comes to $16.99 in stores.