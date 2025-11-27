12 Best Costco Items With Deep Holiday Discounts Right Now

The holidays are quickly approaching, and Costco is here to help us get ready. From holiday gifts to the perfect food and drinks to serve to guests, the warehouse and website are filling up with sensational products and unparalleled deals, helping you save hundreds of dollars. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best Costco items with deep holiday discounts right now.

A Caraway Cookware Set for $300 Off

Costco New Deals shared a fantastic deal on a Caraway cookware set. “@caraway_home has an amazing Black Friday deal for Costco members you have to check this out $300 OFF valid through 11/30 for this beautiful 24 piece set I got the beige last year and this year I’m getting the blue! They also have it in gray I love that they are compatible with induction which I have this year and that they are non stick without harmful chemicals,” they wrote.

Huge Christmas Trees for Under $80

If you are opting for a real Christmas tree, head to Costco for the best deals in town. “Fresh cut Christmas trees have arrived at Costco 😲 just in time for thanksgiving these are noble fir and the are 7′-8′ tall!! They also have smaller ones I will show soon!! $76.99,” Costco New Deals shared.

Gourmet Meat and Seafood

Costco is the best place to buy gourmet meat and seafood at lower prices. “Costco is selling seasoned prime rib for the holidays and it’s $18 a pound this is another option for the holidays This is marinated with olive oil, garlic , onion , chili, spices and more. There’s also king crab, lobster me more,” Costco New Deals shared. The Lobster is $11.99, and the crab, $19.99-$34.99.

Beecher’s World Best Mac and Cheese Is $4 Off

Costco So Obsessed shared about Beecher’s World Best Mac and Cheese for $4 off, $10.89. “My favorite Mac and cheese is on sale! Grab one for Thanksgiving or even for Christmas 🎄@beecherscheese 🧀 yum@😋,” they captioned the post.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

$3 Off 32 Degrees Women’s Button Up Shirts

Costco So Obsessed shared about 32 Degrees Women’s Button Up Shirts, $3 off. “Love the colors of these super soft button up shirts … fyi they aren’t stretchy but still comfy,” they wrote.

Rabbit 5 Piece Electric Wine Set/slidetitle] The Rabbit 5 Piece Electric Wine Set, perfect for holiday entertaining or a hostess gift, is $10 off. “electric wine 🍷 set on sale $29.99 I like the black matte and gold finish!” Costco So Obsessed shared. [slidetitle num="7"]Dionis Goat Milk Hand Cream 3-Pack Is $4 Off

Costco So Obsessed shared about a sweet deal on name-brand hand cream. “Dionis Goat Milk Hand Cream 3-pack is $4 off,” they wrote. “Sunday spa day spotted yesterday 🩷🩷🩷🩷.”

A Godiva Gift Box for $30 Off

The Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 4 Pack, 108 Total Pieces, available online, is $30 off. “A GREAT value as the chocolates are delicious and wrapped very nicely. A super gift or keep for yourself as this is a great value and deal,” writes a shopper.

Savanna Orchards Honey Roasted Nut Mix Is $3 Off

Need something to fill the snack bowls at your next holiday party? Savanna Orchards Honey Roasted Nut Mix is $3 off. “I have been buying these for about a year now and they are the best! They are quite satisfying with the slightly sweet coating on it. I have never had a bad nut like you can get sometimes in large containers,” writes a shopper.

CJ Foods bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons

I love CJ Foods bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons. They can be eaten as an appetizer or tossed in soup. The three-pound bag is $2.50 off.

PuraVida Fire Roasted Root Vegetables

PuraVida Fire Roasted Root Vegetables, 64 oz, is an easy way to cook veggies and serve with a protein during the week. The giant bag is $3 off until December 1.

And, This Cheese Tray Is $3.50 Off

If you are putting together a cheese plate or charcuterie board for a holiday party, head to Costco. Cello Cracker Cut Cheese Tray, Variety pack, 2 lbs, is $9.49 in the warehouse after $3.50 off.