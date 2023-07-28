8 Costco Items That Are a Really Great Deal, According to Customers

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you're a Costco member, there's a high likelihood that you're always on the hunt for the absolute best grocery deals. After all, the whole premise of paying for a membership at a warehouse club like Costco is getting access to bulk goods that provide major savings in the long run.

The retailer carefully selects all of its products by weighing the quality, price, brand, and features of each item in order to offer the best value to its member, according to the Costco website. Even so, there are some items at Costco that stand out as especially great deals for customers because of their price, quantity, and versatility.

Longtime members have pinpointed all their favorite Costco deals over the years. And luckily for those who aren't quite as experienced with Costco, the more seasoned members frequently share their thoughts on the best-value items on social media in order to help out fellow shoppers.

Here are eight Costco items that give you the absolute best bang for your buck, according to customers.

1 Eggs

If your household has the fridge space (and appetite) to buy two dozen eggs at a time, you should know that customers adore Costco's deal on this kitchen staple.

A 24-count carton of Kirkland Signature eggs costs just $5.84 online near me right now, which breaks down to about 24 cents per egg. Customers who shop in stores rather than online will likely pay even less since Costco items are a little more expensive when you order them for delivery.

The upside to buying eggs in bulk is that you can use them in a myriad of different ways depending on your tastes and preferences. One customer who praised Costco's deal on eggs suggested using them to make hard-boiled eggs, fried eggs, breakfast sandwiches, and breakfast burritos.

2 Kirkland Signature Walnuts

Customers love Costco's walnuts for both their price and versatility. The retailer sells three-pound bags of Kirkland Signature walnuts for around $8 or $9 depending on the warehouse. For comparison, Walmart's Great Value walnuts are priced at $7.36 per pound, so Costco shoppers can get triple the product for close to the same price.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Customers raved about Costco's walnut deal on Reddit last month, saying they're great for snacking straight out of the bag or adding to a range of different foods like salads, yogurt, and brownies.

"Definitely one of the items that makes the place worthwhile for us," a customer wrote.

3 Rice

Pantry staples like rice are where Costco's value shines the brightest. Numerous customers have mentioned rice as one of the best-value items at the warehouse club.

The retailer offers a 50-pound bag of Kirkland Signature white rice for $29.24 near me, which breaks down to just 58 cents per pound. If you don't have the room to store 50 pounds of the starch at home, Costco offers smaller bags of white, jasmine, and basmati rice, though they're all slightly pricier per pound.

4 Peanut Butter

If you've ever felt like you had to skimp on peanut butter in order to save money, you might want to consider buying this popular spread at Costco. Like the rotisserie chickens and rice, peanut butter also received a handful of mentions when customers recently discussed the best-value Costco items on Reddit. This fanfare makes perfect sense when you compare Costco's prices to other retailers' prices.

Costco sells 48-ounce jars of Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter in two-packs for $12.27 near me right now. Both jars equal six pounds, so customers can expect to pay about $2 per pound.

Meanwhile, a jar of Skippy at Walmart sells for $2.57 per pound right now. So customers could be paying about half a dollar less for the same product when they shop at Costco, and those savings will add up in the long run.

5 Pharmacy Items

Food items aren't the only Costco products that offer great value. Customers also have high praise for the prices on Costco's pharmacy items.

Members don't have to pay any additional fees to enroll in the Costco Membership Prescription Program, which provides discounts on prescriptions for people who are uninsured or whose insurance doesn't cover all of their medications.

The retailer's over-the-counter medications also provide great value for customers, especially when compared to other chains that sell pharmacy items. CVS currently lists a 1,000-tablet bottle of ibuprofen for $26.99, while Costco lists just as many tablets for $12.86 online at a warehouse near me in the New York metropolitan area (prices may vary depending on the location). This means that Costco customers can get the same amount of product for less than half the price—and members are evidently grateful for the savings.

"Honestly the pharmacy is the only reason I have a membership," a member wrote on Reddit.

6 Paper Goods

Buying bulk paper goods at Costco may not be an option for shoppers without a ton of storage space. But if you have the room, Costco's massive packs of these staple items can last you a long time and won't break the bank, according to customers.

"These are very cost-effective, but you need to know that you can actually fit them in your dorm/apartment before you bring them home," a Redditor said of Costco's toilet paper and paper towels.

A 30-roll pack of Kirkland Signature toilet paper is listed for $23.39 online near me right now, which breaks down to about 80 cents per roll. A 12-pack of Kirkland paper towels also costs about $23 near me, though like with any product, prices can vary in stores and at different locations.

7 Food Court Hot Dog Combo

Paying less than $2 for lunch might seem nearly impossible in 2023…unless you hold a Costco membership card. For just $1.50, members can get a whole hot dog and a drink to wash it down from the Costco food court.

The food court does offer several other affordable, popular options like pizza, chicken bakes, and salads. But none are quite as iconic and shockingly cheap as those famous frank combos.

"Can't beat a hot dog and a soda for $1.50," a Redditor wrote.

8 Rotisserie Chickens

No list of the best-value Costco items would be complete without the famous rotisserie chickens. These beloved roasted birds received more than a dozen mentions in a Reddit thread about Costco items that offer the best bang for your buck—and it's no mystery why.

They've remained stubbornly priced at just $4.99 for more than a decade, per CNN, even as the price tag on many other grocery items increased over the last few years. Costco shoppers say that the rotisserie chickens are one of the items that make paying for an annual membership worth it.

"You absolutely cannot go wrong with the rotisserie chicken it's probably one of the greatest food deals of all time. I used to get a couple at a time and turn them into a couple of weeks' worth of meal prep," a Redditor wrote.