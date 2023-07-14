Costco's 8 Best Seasonal Bakery Items

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Walk into a Costco on any given day and you'll find plenty of bakery items that customers rave about. But the most experienced Costco members know that finding some of the retailer's most coveted bakery treats requires patience and a good eye.

Alongside bakery mainstays like the chocolate chunk cookies and massive muffins, Costco also has a rotating lineup of seasonal bakery items that are usually only available for a few weeks before they're retired. And some of these seasonal goodies become so popular with customers that Costco brings them back year after year.

Sure, Costco members pine after these limited edition treats during those long months when they're not available. But it also gives them something special to spot on their grocery runs at the start of every season.

Here are the eight seasonal Costco bakery items that are the most beloved among customers, so you can know which treats you can look forward to throughout the year–and when you can expect to see them.

1 Pumpkin Pie

It wouldn't really be the holidays without a classic pumpkin pie. If you don't feel like making one yourself, consumers say that Costco's seasonal version of this beloved dessert tastes great on top of being a great deal.

Typically available in the fall each year, the Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pies usually weigh in between three and four pounds and technically offer 12 servings. All of this goodness always comes at an almost shockingly low price. Last year, the pies only cost $5.99.

"Really good quality. Equal or better to any pre-made pumpkin pie you would buy in your grocery bake shop. For $5.99, it is unbeatable," one fan wrote on Reddit in 2022.

2 Raspberry Crumble Cookies

Though some of the most exciting seasonal Costco bakery items pop up around fall and the winter holidays, there are also a couple of popular Kirkland baked goods that are exclusive to the spring and summer.

One of these beloved options is the Raspberry Crumble Cookies, which feature butter cookies with raspberry filling and a generous dusting of powdered sugar. Though they have yet to be seen in 2023, Costco brought the cookies back in mid-July last year.

So hopefully those jammy cookies will make another return very soon, or else Costco risks devastating their very passionate fans.

"These are my kryptonite," one customer wrote under a Reddit post about the return of the cookies last year.

3 Key Lime Pie

Costco's Kirkland Signature Key Lime Pie is an absolute staple in the chain's bakery lineup despite only being available for a limited time each year. Featuring a buttery graham cracker crust, key lime filling, and whipped topping, the relaunch of this popular bakery item around the summertime each year never fails to delight fans.

When the retailer brought it back last month, for example, shoppers were quick to notify the online Costco community on Reddit so members could rush to their local warehouses to grab one ASAP. Just beware: members say they have trouble controlling themselves around this citrusy summer dessert.

"I bought this and my family of 5 ate it in one night," one shopper commented.

4 Pumpkin Cheesecake

Though Costco members raved about the Lemon Meringue Cheesecake that debuted in the bakery section this past spring, that citrusy dessert isn't the only Costco cheesecake that garners major hype. Customers also adore the seasonal pumpkin version that returns in the fall every year.

"These are incredible. I could eat the whole thing," one fan commented on a Reddit post about the cheesecake last year.

Unless you're planning to bring the cheesecake to Thanksgiving or another holiday gathering, just beware that the dessert usually weighs in at a whopping five pounds and can technically provide 16 servings.

5 Ham and Cheese Pastries

Sure, Costco's bakery has a lot of great options on the sweet side. But no list of the best seasonal Costco items would be complete without the savory Kirkland Signature Ham and Cheese Pastries, which reappeared in January the past two years.

This bakery find features a flaky crust filled with ham, provolone cheese, and a béchamel sauce. Customers say the pastries heat up well in the oven or air fryer and are great enjoyed pretty much any time of day.

"These are delicious for breakfast, lunch or dinner!!" a fan commented on an @costcodeals Instagram post about the pastries earlier this year.

6 Holiday Cookie Tray

Costco's Holiday Cookie Tray is a lifesaver for those times when you don't feel like baking but don't want to show up to your holiday parties emptyhanded. Maybe that's why the retailer never fails to bring back this popular bakery item year after year during the late fall.

Those neat little packages are usually stuffed with seasonal colors and flavors, giving customers plenty of variety for many a holiday occasion.

"They really are delicious and so easy to grab and bring to a friends house," the Instagram account @costcohotfinds captioned a post about the cookie tray last year.

7 Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

If Costco's pumpkin desserts aren't enough to satisfy your pumpkin cravings this fall, then maybe its seasonal Pumpkin Streusel Muffins can do the job.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

These massive muffins feature a spiced pumpkin batter topped with streusel and powdered sugar. One customer who declared them "incredible" said they tasted similar to a loaf of streusel-topped pumpkin bread in muffin form.

For the ultimate eating experience, consider following in the footsteps of fans on Reddit who serve them with a little butter and a cup of coffee. Keep an eye out for the muffins in early fall or even late summer. They were spotted in August last year.

8 Peppermint Bark

If colder weather doesn't tip you off that the winter holidays are approaching, then maybe the annual return of the Costco bakery's Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark will do the trick. This minty confection features layers of dark chocolate, white chocolate, and peppermint pieces for the ultimate festive treat. Customers have raved about the item, and one especially passionate shopper even went so far as to nickname it "Christmas crack."

It typically comes back in the fall each year but only stays around for a limited time, so fans should make sure to stock up whenever they do spot it.