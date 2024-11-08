Costco Shoppers Claim There's a Major Issue With Its Bottled Water

Costco's Kirkland Signature brand—a private label product line that ranges from basics like paper towels to more unique items like peanut butter-filled pretzels—is generally lauded for its reliable quality and value. But recently, shoppers have had a major bone to pick with one of Costco's staple Kirkland Signature items: bottled water.

Earlier this week, a Costco member took to Reddit to share a picture of a Kirkland Signature water bottle with a dented bottom that caused it to stand off-kilter, making it more prone to spills as a result.

"Not sure why my family always seems to pick the cases of Kirkland Signature water bottles that have the most dented bottoms…" the shopper lamented.

As it turns out, this is an issue that continuously affects (and irks) many Costco members. The post has racked up more than 300 comments, many from customers who complained about consistently dented, spill-prone water bottles from Costco's house brand.

"The plastic in the Kirkland bottled water is so thin and flimsy that if you drop them accidentally they bust open," one Redditor wrote.

"The ones around the edges get pulled in the hardest and develop this crazy lean," another commented.

The bottle isn't the only part of the water packaging that annoys shoppers. Members also slammed the water bottle caps, which apparently have a tendency to leak.

"I hate the caps. After you close them, it takes just a gentle squeeze and they will leak water," a shopper wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Those suck. The caps don't screw back on tightly, so once you open it, you can't close it all the way and they leak," another said.

Some have been able to make their piece with the bottle issues because the Kirkland Signature is so affordable. A 40-count pack of the bottles is selling for $4.67 online near me in central New Jersey right now, though prices may vary are and are typically lower in stores.

As one Redditor wrote: "I just went through a flat where every single one of them did this. Some of them you can squeeze really [hard] to fix, the rest you have to lay on their side. They're cheap though, so it's a wash."

However, others are so fed up with product that they've started avoiding it altogether.

"I wont buy the Costco bottled water for that reason. The plastic is just too thin," a Redditor wrote.

Costco did not immediately respond to our queries for comment on the complaints. This Kirkland drinking water isn't the only Costco product to receive negative attention from members recently. The retailer's food court fountain beverages have likewise been garnering major complaints from shoppers who say they're often over carbonated and taste like the machines are slightly out of syrup.

Kirkland Signature Sparkling Water, fresh produce, and the bakery's chocolate muffins are among the other Costco items to recently face customer backlash.