Costco Just Launched a New Craft Beer In Time for the Holidays

Costco had its members buzzing when it released its new Kirkland Signature Vintage Ale a couple of months ago. Now, the warehouse club is sparking excitement once again with the launch of another beer that shoppers can pick up for their holiday festivities—and this one is crafted by the same brewery that created the new Vintage Ale.

This week, a shopper shared on Reddit that Costco is selling a Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager, which is brewed by Oregon's Deschutes Brewery, the tenth-largest craft brewery in the country.

The Reddit user spotted the new lager in packs of 12 cans for $13.99. The beer contains a 4.5% ABV. Helles-lager is a traditional German beer that is light in color, with "helles" translating to "pale" in German. These types of beers are known for being more malt-forward and less hoppy than Pilsners.

"It is smooth, crisp with just a little bit of bite to it. Very easy drinking," the Costco member who started the Reddit thread about the beer noted in a follow-up comment.

Another shopper who tried and enjoyed the beer noted, "It's a good pairing for spicy food."

While several commenters criticized the now-discontinued Kirkland Signature Light Beer of years past, multiple Reddit users expressed optimism about this new option because it's produced by Deschutes Brewery, a veteran in the craft beer industry.

"I would def give this a try if I see it next time I'm there, Deschutes is a solid brewery," one Reddit user wrote.

"The fact that Deschutes put their name on it gives me confidence that it's good. They would have white-labeled it if they didn't stand behind it," another one said.

Meanwhile, others were pleased with the $14 price tag, highlighting it as a value deal.

If you'd prefer an imperial stout, the Kirkland Signature Vintage Ale released in September "delivers a bold, complex experience," and features flavors of chocolate, coffee, and vanilla, as noted by Deschutes Brewery. This beer is brewed with dark chocolate malt, milled oats, and Dutch cocoa before it's aged for nine months in oak barrels that were used to make Kentucky bourbon. The 22-ounce bottle has a 12% ABV and retails for $9.99.

The Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager is just one of many items that have recently sparked chatter on Reddit. Last week, Costco shoppers raved about the return of the British Sticky Toffee Pudding. This popular microwaveable dessert consists of individually portioned sticky date cakes in a buttery toffee sauce.