Costco's New Pasta Soup Is Perfect For Chilly Weather

Leaves are falling, temperatures are dropping, and winter is looming as the final days of autumn fly past. But luckily for Costco members, the retailer just expanded its soup selection with a cozy new option perfect for recovering from the chilly weather.

Heritage Specialty Foods' Lasagna Soup (200 calories per serving) recently hit shelves at Costco warehouses and it's already generating huge buzz among shoppers. This refrigerated, heat-and-serve soup features spicy Italian sausage, beef, and noodles in a tomato-ey broth. In other words, it's basically a deconstructed lasagna in soup form that you can warm up with very little hassle.

The indulgent soup was pretty much an immediate hit with members when it became available at Costco a few weeks ago.

"I'm in love. I have to go back and buy a bunch more in case they don't carry it very long. Highly recommend this!" one fan wrote in a Reddit post last month.

"[I] like it a lot as well. I just ate it tonight for dinner," another wrote in the comments section.

Since then, customers have continued to swarm social media with glowing reviews of the comfort food item. A shopper declared the soup "delicious" in a separate Reddit thread earlier this month, and many commenters were in fierce agreement.

"I tried this due to a previous post here. SO good, having it for dinner tonight in fact," a Redditor raved.

Like any new Costco product, the availability of this popular soup may vary by location, so interested customers should check directly with their local warehouse to confirm whether it's in stock before heading over. Shoppers have seen 48-ounce packs of the soup selling for $11.49 at some Costco locations, but prices could vary as well.

The Heritage Lasagna Soup isn't the only Costco product that has been flying off shelves lately. Shoppers have been racing to buy the retailer's Kirkland Signature Pet Hoodies, which recently returned to stores after selling out fast in 2023. The hoodies are available in black or gray and the sizes range from small to extra-large, so they can fit both dogs and cats.

Members have also been stocking up on Costco's seasonal British Sticky Toffee Puddings after they returned to shelves earlier this month. They consist of individually portioned, microwaveable sticky date cakes in a buttery toffee sauce.

"OMG 10 boxes please, plus the stock in the back, and the next truck full. Just dump it off at my house!" a Redditor wrote in a discussion about the treat.