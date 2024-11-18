11 Best Costco Deals You Can Score in December

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Between stocking up on holiday items, preparing for holiday feasts, and purchasing gifts, the next few weeks are notoriously expensive ones. Fortunately, retailers like Costco are releasing various deals to lessen some of the strain on your wallet.

The member's-only warehouse club has already dropped its holiday savings ahead of Black Friday, with more to come. Additionally, Costco customers can shop the deals highlighted in the retailer's monthly coupon book. The latest set of markdowns will be available from Nov. 20 through Dec. 24, giving shoppers 34 days to pocket the savings. The lineup includes discounts on everything from coffee pods and sweet treats to snacks and frozen foods.

Planning a trip to Costco soon? Read on to discover 11 deals you should look out for over the next few weeks. Please note that some discounts are available both online and in stores, while other deals are exclusive to the warehouse only. Also, prices can vary by location, and warehouse prices are typically lower than those listed online.

Ghirardelli Premium Chocolate Squares Assortment

Nutrition : (Per 2 Squares)

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 1 g

Ghirardelli chocolate squares can be a welcome addition to a dessert board or Christmas stocking this season. And starting on Nov. 20, the brand's premium chocolate assortment will be $4.30 off, bringing the cost down $11.59 at the warehouse. Each bag includes four chocolate varieties: milk chocolate, milk chocolate caramel, dark chocolate mint, and dark chocolate sea salt caramel.

Costco Just Brought Back an 'All-Time Favorite' Holiday Dessert

Tipiak French Macarons

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pieces)

Calories : 170

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 4 g

While you have sweets on the brain, consider purchasing another bite-sized treat: macarons. Costco is taking $4 off 36-count boxes of Tipiak French Macarons, bringing the price down to $9.49 at the warehouse. (Alternatively, some stores may offer macarons under a different brand, Le Chic Pâtissier.) The Tipiak flavors include salted caramel, pistachio, chocolate hazelnut, almond white chocolate, red velvet, and crème brûlée.

Starbucks K-Cup Pods

Nutrition information unavailable.

Brew your favorite Starbucks coffee from the comfort of your own home. At Costco, you can pick up a 72-count box of the coffee giant's K-cup pods for $31.99 after an $8 markdown. These K-cups come in two varieties: Pike Place, a medium roast, and French Roast, a dark roast. Pike Place features "subtly rich flavors of cocoa and praline," while French Roast has "notes of dark caramel and sweet smoke," according to the retailer.

I Tried 10 K-Cup Coffee Brands & the Best Was Smooth, Strong and Cheap

Keurig K-Cup Pods

Nutrition information unavailable.

In addition to Starbucks, Costco is marking down 80-count boxes of Keurig K-Cup Pods. After a $7 discount, these pods will be available for $29.99. Selection varies by location, with options including the Original Donut Shop's Regular Medium Roast, Newman's Own Organic Special Blend Medium Roast, Caribou Coffee's Caribou Blend Medium Roast, and Tully's Coffee Hawaiian Blend Extra Bold Medium Roast.

Crunchmaster Multi-Grain Crackers

Nutrition : (Per 14 Crackers)

Calories : 140

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

The holiday season marks the perfect time to build a cheese board, which means you'll want to have some crackers in tow. At Costco, Crunchmaster's Multi-Grain Crackers will be on sale for $7.69 after a $3.30 markdown. These crackers are gluten-free and made with six types of seeds: sesame, flax, quinoa, amaranth, millet, and chia.

The Absolute Best Costco Cheeses, According to Shoppers

Frito-Lay Classic Mix

Nutrition :

Cheetos (Per 1 Package)

Calories : 160

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Variety packs come in handy when you can't decide on one snack option, and luckily, one box is going on sale at Costco. The Frito-Lay Classic Mix is priced at $14.99 in stores after a $5 discount. Each box contains 54 bags of chips, including 12 bags of Cheetos, 12 bags of Nacho Cheese Doritos, eight bags of Lay's classic potato chips, seven bags of Cool Ranch Doritos, seven bags of Fritos, four bags of cheddar and sour cream Ruffles, and four bags of barbecue-flavored Lay's.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bibigo Beef Bulgogi Mandu

Nutrition : (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 280

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 700 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 15 g

Costco shoppers rave about these frozen dumplings, and now, the warehouse club is giving members another reason to pick up a bag. This frozen item is going on sale for $9.99 in stores after a $3.90 markdown. Each three-pound bag contains extra large dumplings filled with Korean-style bulgogi beef. To prepare, the package recommends pan frying, though you can also pop the mandu in the air fryer to get them nice and crispy.

25 Best Costco Appetizers To Try Right Now

Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Bars

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 270

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 4 g

Looking to stock your freezer with a frozen treat? Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Bars are going on sale for $9.99 in stores after a $3 markdown. Each box contains 15 bars with vanilla ice cream coated in milk chocolate and sprinkled with almonds.

Oreos

Nutrition : (Per 3 Cookies)

Calories : 160

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 1 g

You're going to want to pick up some milk because Oreos are going on sale at Costco. The warehouse club is taking $3.50 off the beloved sandwich cookies, which are packaged in boxes with 12 packs of the sweet treat. Pick up a box for $7.99 at the warehouse.

Every New Oreo Flavor Released in 2024—So Far

Nongshim Tonkatsu Ramen

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bowl)

Calories : 450

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1,550 mg

Carbs : 64 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 8 g

Soup season is in full swing, and if you're looking for a quick and easy option, Nongshim's Tonkatsu Ramen is getting a $3.60 markdown, bringing the cost down to $8.39 at the warehouse. Each box includes six bowls of the noodle soup, which is made with a pork broth. Just add water and microwave for four minutes for an easy, hot meal. The product also comes with a packet of spicy sauce for those looking to give their soup a kick.

I Tried 6 Popular Instant Noodles & the Best Were Creamy and Comforting

Nescafé Taster's Choice Instant Coffee

Nutrition information unavailable.

If instant coffee is your go-to brewing method, Costco is taking $5 off Nescafé Taster's Choice House Blend, bringing the price down to $11.49 at the warehouse. Each 14-ounce bottle makes up to 210 cups of coffee, with the grounds described as "smooth and balanced."