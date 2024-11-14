Costco Just Brought Back an 'All-Time Favorite' Holiday Dessert

From tuxedo chocolate mousse cakes to chocolate chip cookies, Costco's shelves are packed with craveable, convenient treats year-round. However, the warehouse club just added another dessert to its lineup for the holidays that fans have declared an "all-time favorite."

British Sticky Toffee Pudding—a seasonal item typically available at Costco during the holidays each year—has officially returned to the retailer for the 2024 season. This premade, refrigerated version of the classic British dessert features sticky date cakes in a buttery toffee sauce. The cakes are individually portioned and microwaveable, making them a quick and convenient treat to enjoy by yourself or serve to guests during the upcoming holiday festivities.

The seasonal dessert has won over many Costco shoppers during previous holiday seasons, so it should come as no surprise that fans were delighted to see it back on shelves this year.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"OMG 10 boxes please, plus the stock in the back, and the next truck full. Just dump it off at my house!" a member commented on a Reddit thread about the treat's 2024 return.

"I've been waiting for this to come back. One of my all-time favorite Costco desserts even if it is on the extra sweet side," another wrote. One even declared it the "Rolls Royce of desserts."

As a bonus, Costco shoppers say the sticky cakes keep well in the freezer even though they're sold in the refrigerated section. So, diehard fans could even grab a few extra boxes to enjoy long past the holiday season.

"Can confirm it freezes beautifully. I plan to stock up this year!" a Redditor commented.

Customers have already reported spotting the British Sticky Toffee Pudding in a Costco warehouse in Northern California, though they did not share pricing details. Like any new or returning Costco product, availability may vary by location. Interested shoppers should check directly with their local Costco to confirm whether the dessert is in stock and how much it will cost before heading over.

This isn't the only festive Costco dessert to get members buzzing lately. The return of Costco's wildly popular Peppermint Bark late last month also inspired an enthusiastic reaction from customers.

"It is the best. It's so soft and just melts in your mouth" the Costco fan account @costcohotfinds said in an Instagram post. "I was surprised but happy to see it back so early."

Two new arrivals in Costco's bakery section—Mini Cranberry Orange Bisconie and Cherry Streusel Cheesecake—have also been garnering rave reviews recently.