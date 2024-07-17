Costco Is Now Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts—But Shoppers Dislike the Price

One of America's most beloved doughnut brands just became available at one of the country's most beloved retailers—Costco. However, even though the news drummed up excitement among some shoppers, many were far from happy about the price tag on the product.

A Costco shopper spotted 15-count assortments of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts up for sale at a warehouse this week and tipped off fellow members about their discovery on Reddit. The news, unsurprisingly, quickly inspired buzz among fans of the popular doughnut chain.

"Yes. Perfect. A whole box to…uh…share… with the family," one Redditor joked.

"I want to get this and eat all of them in one sitting," another commented.

But others weren't nearly as thrilled to see the sweet treats available at Costco. While Costco's display stand for the doughnuts said they're delivered fresh daily (a service Krispy Kreme already provides for a variety of retail and restaurant partners), many worried that the doughnuts wouldn't be nearly as tasty as the ultra-fresh ones available at Krispy Kreme stores.

"I've never understood buying Krispy Kreme anywhere other than at their store. If they aren't hot they are pretty average TBH," a Redditor commented.

Scores of shoppers also had a major issue with how much Costco is charging for the doughnuts. The 15-count boxes were selling for $19.89 at the warehouse where they were spotted this week.

"$20 for 15 donuts is wild. I can get a dozen donuts, three dozen donut holes, and two coffees for $20 locally," a shopper wrote.

"They can keep them for twenty bucks," another said.

That's not to say everyone thinks the doughnuts are overpriced. In fact, some said that Costco's price was a steal compared to what Krispy Kreme doughnuts cost at other stores. For context, an assorted dozen is currently selling for $22.49 at my nearest Krispy Kreme shop in New Jersey. Another Redditor reported seeing the same price in California.

"Not sure about everywhere, but here in CA a dozen assorted is $22.49. This price at Costco is $19.89 for 15 assorted. That's a helluva deal," they wrote.

Still, many Costco shoppers weren't able to get on board with paying close to $20 for a box of doughnuts.

"$20???!!! Hard pass," a Redditor said.

If you're interested in snagging a box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts during your next Costco trip, just keep in mind that availability could vary. One shopper reported seeing the treats at Costco's Irvine, Calif., location, but the retailer did not immediately respond to our queries regarding whether they're launching at additional warehouses.