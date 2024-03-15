Costco's Bakery Just Brought Back a Wildly Popular Spring Dessert

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Last year, Costco generated major buzz after rolling out its new Lemon Meringue Cheesecake. Now, lemon fans can rejoice because the warehouse club has finally this popular dessert back again for 2024!

This week, one Reddit user shared a photo of the cheesecakes next to a sign listing them for $21.99. The dessert has a graham cracker crust, lemon cheesecake, tangy lemon filling, and a toasted meringue topper. Just like last year, the bakery item can feed a crowd, weighing nearly four pounds.

In the Reddit thread, numerous Costco fans shared their thoughts on the dessert, with many expressing their delight.

"I would eat all this in one sitting. No issues," one Redditor wrote.

"I love lemon meringue pie and cheesecake! What a dream! I'm going to look for one tomorrow," another one commented.

If the dessert has captured your attention but you're unsure about being able to eat all of it, one shopper recommended wrapping individual pieces and popping them in the freezer. "They freeze/defrost well," the Reddit user noted.

While the returning cheesecake has received its fair share of excitement, the bakery item hasn't gone without critique. Within the thread, a consistent complaint among shoppers is that the dessert is "too sweet," which shoppers might want to keep in mind depending on the extent of their sweet tooth.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Lemon Meringue Cheesecake isn't the only seasonal dessert making a reappearance at Costco's bakery. Earlier this month, the warehouse club brought back its Mini Carrot Cakes, which were spotted for $9.99. Available in a six-count package, these carrot cakes are made with raisins, walnuts, and cream cheese icing. For a decorative touch, they're also topped with a carrot made out of frosting.

Additionally, the Lemon Blueberry Loaf has returned to Costco for $8.99. This dessert first debuted last spring and is made with a lemon batter, blueberries, lemon icing, and a butter streusel.

Aside from Costco, Trader Joe's also recently revived a popular lemon-flavored dessert: the Lemon Mini Sheet Cake. Introduced last spring, this confection consists of a lemon-flavored sheet cake topped with lemon cream cheese frosting and lemon zest.