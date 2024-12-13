Costco's 2025 Openings Just Revealed—Here's Where You'll Find New Locations

If you don't currently have a Costco warehouse in your corner of the country, your luck may change soon. The popular retailer has unveiled plans to open dozens of new locations throughout 2025, including six slated to open their doors this spring alone.

Earlier this fall, Costco projected that it would open 29 warehouses during its 2025 fiscal year (which runs from September through August). Though Costco hasn't provided a full list of all the new warehouses coming in 2025, the retailer has confirmed the locations and approximate opening timelines for six that will debut this spring.

According to the Costco website, Brentwood, Calif.; Genesee County, Mich.; Highland, Calif.; Prosper, Texas; Sharon, Mass.; and Weatherford, Texas, will each receive a new Costco store in March 2025. Exact grand opening dates for these new locations have yet to be announced.

The upcoming launch of these new warehouses will move Costco significantly closer to its ambitious expansion goal for 2025. Company executives revealed during a Dec. 12 earnings call that they had opened seven new locations (including one relocation) during the first fiscal quarter of the year, which ended on Nov. 24.

Bend, Ore.; Napa, Calif.; Pleasanton, Calif.; and Madison, Ala., were among the areas that received a new Costco during the quarter. The company also expanded its international presence with openings in Ogori, Japan; Torreón, Mexico; and Brantford—a city in southern Ontario, Canada. Of the 29 locations that Costco expects to open during the 2025 fiscal year, 10 will be outside of the United States.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fans should keep checking the "new locations" page on the Costco website throughout 2025, as the retailer sporadically updates it with new information on upcoming openings. Customers should also expect to see continued rapid expansion from Costco after 2025 comes to a close.

According to CEO Ron Vachris, the company aims to open about 30 warehouses worldwide annually for the next few years, many of which will be outside the United States. Europe, Asia, Canada, and Mexico are some of the global markets Costco wants to target with this international expansion.

"Some of these projects take a lot longer than other ones will, so they'll come on at different times. But I think the outline of 30 a year seems very realistic and a good portion of those, not quite half, to be outside of the U.S.," Vachris said during the earnings call.