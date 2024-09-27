Costco Is Opening 29 New Warehouses in 2025—Here's Where

Costco already boasts a massive footprint, operating nearly 900 clubs worldwide and more than 600 locations in the United States alone. But even though Costco is already a formidable force in the retail world, the popular grocer has set its sights on growing even larger by the end of next year.

During a Sept. 26 earnings call, Costco CFO Gary Millerchip announced that the company plans to open 29 locations during the 2025 fiscal year (which runs from September through August for Costco). That will include 26 brand-new warehouses and three relocations of existing warehouses, totaling 26 net new locations that are slated to open during the time period.

While the majority of these warehouses will be in the United States, 12 will take place in Costco's global markets. One of those international locations opened earlier this month in Zaragoza, Spain, becoming Costco's fifth warehouse in the country. Millerchip said that they "continue to see significant opportunities worldwide."

Costco has yet to announce details on all of the new stores coming in the 2025 fiscal year. However, the company has confirmed the locations and approximate opening dates of seven warehouses that are opening this fall.

Bend, Ore., and Napa, Calif., are both getting a new Costco in October. The following month, locations will open in Brantford (a city in southern Ontario, Canada); Madison, Ala.; Ogori, Japan; Pleasanton, Calif.; and Torreón, Mexico. Interested customers should continue to check the "new locations" page on the Costco website, which is sporadically updated with information on upcoming openings.

These ambitious expansion plans were announced on the heels of a successful year of growth for Costco. The chain met its goal of opening 30 warehouses, including one relocation, during the 2024 fiscal year.

"Highlights included our first-ever building in Maine, bringing us to 47 states, and our 600th U.S. building in Eau Claire, Wisconsin," Millerchip said.

Members should expect to continue seeing aggressive expansion from Costco beyond the 2025 fiscal year as well. Costco CEO Ron Vachris said during the earnings call that they're eyeing new markets and looking to open more locations in some North American areas where they already have a presence.

In other Costco news, the company announced this week that it had dropped the prices on several popular products to provide better value to its customers. Fresh Kirkland Signature chicken tenderloins, baguettes, and aluminum foil are among the other Costco items that are more affordable now.