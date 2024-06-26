Costco Just Launched a New Version of Its Beloved Combo Pizzas

Costco shoppers have been mourning the loss of the food court's combo pizza ever since it left the menu in early 2020. Following ongoing requests and even some petitions to bring the food court item back, the warehouse is giving members a new way to enjoy the beloved sausage, pepperoni, and veggie-topped pie. The pizza is coming back to the deli! And you'll have to do the baking yourself.

Rumors of the take-and-bake combo pizzas coming to the deli department started back in March. And this week, they were finally spotted at a warehouse club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The recently shared Reddit photo showcases a display sign featuring two rectangular take-and-bake pizza options: combo and margherita. Each one is priced at $16.99.

News of the combo pizza's arrival prompted some excitement, but the cost of the item quickly dampened the enthusiasm.

"Seems very overpriced when they sell so many cheaper pizza offerings," one person commented.

"$16.99? Seems steep when you can walk up front and get a $10 pizza," another one wrote.

While some speculated that the $16.99 price tag is Hawaii-specific, one Reddit user, who said they work in the Costco deli department, claimed that this price will be the same across locations.

Meanwhile, other Costco fans expressed their desire for the combo pizza to return to its original home.

"Costco, stop playing and bring the combo back to the food court," one Redditor wrote.

"Can I 'take' my combo pizza over to the food court and ask them to 'bake' it for me?" someone else joked.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Since the discontinuation of the combo pizza, the Costco food court has offered two pizza options: cheese and pepperoni. One slice goes for $1.99, while an 18-inch pie costs $9.95.

The take-and-bake combo pizza isn't the only new addition to Costco's deli department. The warehouse club recently launched a chipotle chicken bowl that includes cilantro lime rice, seasoned grilled chicken, shredded cheese, salsa, guacamole, and lime wedges. This ready-to-heat item has been spotted for $4.99 per pound, selling for around $17 or $18.