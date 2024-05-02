I Tried Every Costco Frozen Pizza & the Best Was Thick and Hearty

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

You never have to ask me twice if I want pizza for dinner—or lunch or breakfast, if we're being honest. The answer is always yes. Whether that means ordering delivery or making a frozen pizza, it's always the perfect meal. With a frozen pizza, especially, it's at my disposal and can be ready at (almost) a moment's notice, provided my freezer has the space to house all of the pizza varieties my appetite demands.

While there are plenty of over-the-top, wild-and-crazy frozen pizzas out there these days, a place like Costco can be counted on for the traditional, and sometimes that's what you want. The big-box store has several tried-and-true varieties of pepperoni and cheese pizzas for those nights when you just want something comforting. But don't worry, there are some other options too (because you don't always want to be plain Jane!).

I raided my Costco's frozen section to grab one of everything (yes, really) to bring you my honest thoughts on what the store has to offer. While some of the pizzas are better than others, you can't go wrong with any of them, especially because they're all budget-friendly options for nights when you need a quick dinner. For a ranking of what Costco has to offer (and the prices I paid for each in New Jersey), keep reading.

Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 310

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 13 g

The Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza comes in a box of four for $10.99 at the warehouse. I tend to expect greatness from Kirkland products, and you'd think you can't go wrong with a plain cheese pizza. It's crust, sauce, and cheese. Simple, right? Well…

The look: Immediately upon taking this pizza out of the oven, I could see how waxy the cheese looked, which gave me pause. I thought maybe it was underdone, but I followed the box instructions, and it was fully cooked. Plus, the edges were already browning, so it was definitely done.

The taste: The waxy cheese didn't taste any better than it looked, and the crust also wasn't great. It was neither doughy nor crispy. It was just a little too thick to be thin crust, but not thick enough to be a traditional pizza. Overall, it was also rather tasteless and pretty disappointing.

Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 360

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 940 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 17 g

The Kirkland brand pepperoni pizzas come in a box of four for $13.79 at the warehouse. I had high hopes for this one because the pizza in Costco's food court is arguably some of the best out there (and I say that as someone who lives in the New York area and has fantastic pizza at my disposal). However, the frozen Kirkland pizza is nothing like the food court pizza.

The look: Right out of the oven, the pizza looked great. The pepperoni was evenly distributed around the pizza, and there was a good amount of it. The crust crisped up nicely and the cheese burbled just like I wanted it to.

The taste: While the taste of this pizza wasn't terrible, it was so beyond greasy that it was tough to stomach. The grease wasn't just on top, either—the bottom crust was soaked with grease. Because it's a thin crust pizza, the minimal crust can't handle the amount of grease in this pizza, so the whole pizza just takes on the taste of the grease and is just overall rather unpleasant.

Sabatasso's Four Cheese Pizza, Gluten Free

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 320

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 700 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 12 g

If you're on a gluten-free diet, don't worry, you don't have to give up frozen pizza, and you don't have to give up Costco. Sabatasso's cheese pizza, which comes in a three pack for $16.99 at the warehouse, is actually a pretty decent option for pizza night with the fam.

The look: The cheese on this one got brown really fast while the crust didn't, which is why it almost looks overdone, but the bake on it ended up being perfect. Gluten-free doughs (this one is made with rice and tapioca) don't necessarily brown the same way, so pay attention while you have it in the oven!

The taste: The crust has a very neutral flavor, which means the cheese is the star of the show, and it's very flavorful. However, the texture of the gluten-free crust is chewy. And I mean very, very chewy. There's no snap or fluff, it's just doughy. If you're used to gluten-free doughs, this probably won't bother you, but otherwise, it might be off-putting.

Sabatasso's Pizza Singles, Cheese

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 290

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 620 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 12 g

Priced at $12.59 in the warehouse, the box includes 12 single-serving pizzas: six cheese and six pepperoni. I love something like this for easy lunches at work in the microwave or after school for the kids. A single-serve option is always perfect to have on hand, and this is a solid price point. Let's start with the plain cheese.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: The cheese browned up really nicely on this little guy. The crust also crisped just how I expected it to. I'm not sure if it would have looked as appealing if I made it in the microwave (and personally I don't want to find out). I know microwaving is sometimes the only option, but it's not my favorite option.

The taste: I loved this. The crust was thin but still had some chew to it. The cheese got a little bit crispy so it had that slightly done taste, and it was light on sauce, which is how I like it.

Sabatasso's Pizza Singles, Pepperoni

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 740 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 13 g

Much like the cheese variety, the pepperoni Sabatasso's Pizza Singles are a handy little snack to have on hand. They can be made in the microwave, oven, or air fryer (and I highly recommend using the air fryer or oven to get the best finish). Plus, the box of 12 comes with a mix of cheese and pepperoni for $12.59 at the warehouse, so you get a variety!

The look: These look like exactly what you'd expect for a snack pizza, but they do have a decent amount of pepperoni on them. The pizza browned up pretty well in the oven, which I imagine it probably wouldn't do in the microwave.

The taste: Listen, it's a solid little pizza for being a budget-friendly snack pizza. It's a little chewy, but the cheese had a slight crisp on top, as did the pepperoni. Is it the best pizza you'll ever have? No, but for a quick after-school snack or late-night bite, it's fine.

Milton's Cauliflower Crust Pizza, Roasted Vegetable

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 12 g

One of two cauliflower crust veggie pizzas on offer, this one comes in a box of two for $13.89 at the warehouse. It's loaded with zucchinis, peppers, and onions, so it feels healthy—even though you're indulging in pizza. Unlike the other cauliflower-crust pizza here, this one is fully veggie, so it's the perfect pick for vegetarians.

The look: You might just feel like you're eating the rainbow here. What a colorful pizza! The veggies were nicely spread around the whole pizza, and the bake was beautiful. The crust got perfectly golden brown while the center stayed bubbly. Truly the epitome of chef's kiss.

The taste: Overall, this is a good pizza. The veggies add a lot of extra flavor, which detracts from the cauliflower crust (which I'm forever skeptical of). As with any alternative crust (read: gluten-free), the texture is on the chewy side rather than soft or crispy, even when fully baked through. That being said, it's still a very delicious pizza.

Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Pizza Supreme

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 900 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 14 g

The price won me over right off the bat—just $11.99 in the warehouse for two cauliflower crust pies full of veggies. However, I've long been skeptical of this pizza because it just doesn't seem appealing. The pie is gluten-free and loaded with toppings, though, and it boasts a thin, crispy crust. The question is: Will the crust taste like a true pizza crust despite being made of cauliflower?

The look: This pizza came out looking beautiful. The crust browned beautifully around the edges, and the many veggies and meats were perfectly distributed, making for a colorful pie. I almost didn't want to slice into it to eat it. (Almost.)

The taste: Though this pizza is far better than I expected it to be, the crust is still a chewy consistency that you don't find with a true pizza crust. It doesn't have that snap you'd get with a gluten-filled crust, nor does it have the doughiness of a thicker crust. Instead, it's just chewy. However, it tastes great—no weird cauliflower aftertaste that you get with some cauliflower crust pizzas. The toppings also add a ton of flavor and the outer crust crisps up beautifully for added crunch and flavor.

Authentic Motor City Pizza Co. Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza, Double Pepperoni

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 380

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 830 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 17 g

This two-pack of Detroit-style pizzas, which you get for $9.99 in the warehouse, is packed with pepperoni. You bake these inside a tray because the crust is extra thick and fluffy and you need to keep everything contained.

The look: This is one beautiful pizza that almost looks like a lasagna it's so thick. It's covered in two cuts of pepperoni that are spread over the whole top. You'll find both round pepperoni and square chunks of pepperoni scattered around bubbly cheese, and all of it reaches the edge of the crust, which is also why you have the baking pan!

The taste: I may be partial to New York thin crust, but this Detroit-style thick-crust pizza is excellent. The crust is fluffy, but the outside is crisp. I worried that with all the cheese and pepperoni that the pizza would be really greasy but it wasn't overly so. Just be warned that it's a really hearty pizza, so you probably won't be able to eat very much of it, so invite a few friends to share this one with you.