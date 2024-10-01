Costco's Bakery Just Launched an 'Outrageously Good' New Cake

Let's face it—Costco's bakery section is so widely adored that every new dessert or bread option to hit shelves is practically guaranteed to garner buzz. That was exactly what happened when the warehouse club's bakery department launched an indulgent new cake this week that some have already declared the "best" ever.

A brand-new Maple Butter Pecan Bar Cake is currently rolling out at Costco, according to shopper reports. Costco's bakery has introduced several other layered, bar-shaped cakes in the past, including a Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake, a Black Forest Bar Cake, and a Caramel Tres Leches Bar Cake. However, this is Costco's first bar cake variety to feature the fall-friendly flavors of maple and pecan. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Maple Butter Pecan Bar Cake consists of vanilla sponge cake with a pecan crunch layer, maple mousse filling, a brown butter mousse top, and toasted pecans. Reviews for the new dessert are already starting to pour in, and unsurprisingly, many of them are glowing.

"The brown butter mousse topping is insane," the Costco fan account @costcohotfinds raved in an Instagram post this week. "This cake is outrageously good."

"Just got it yesterday and it's the best cake I've ever had!" another shopper agreed in the comments. "Not too sweet either!"

The fact that the Maple Butter Pecan Bar Cake isn't overly cloying was highlighted in another review posted on Reddit.

"[There] could be more maple and pecan but overall was a nice cake. Not too sweet and not too bland for our Taiwanese tastes…Friend that doesn't like too sweet cakes mentioned she hoped they'd have it through Christmas," a shopper wrote in the post.

The nearly two-and-a-half-pound bar cakes were selling for $18.99 at one of the warehouses where they were spotted, but as always, prices may vary. Interested shoppers should check directly with their local Costco to confirm whether the cake is in stock before heading over since new items tend to arrive at some warehouses earlier than others.

Fans of Costco's bakery should also keep their eyes peeled for the other exciting new finds that have recently hit shelves in the department. Last month, the retailer launched a new Mixed Berry Streusel Cheesecake topped with crisp streusel and a mixed fruit filling made with cherries, blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries. Costco's bakery also recently introduced a new Cinnamon Coffee Cake that shoppers have called "outstanding."