8 Costco Buys That Are Flying Off the Shelves This Summer

Beach days. Pool parties. Barbecues. These are just some of the many ways people will be spending their time this summer. One way to guarantee these activities will be a success is by ensuring there is delicious food—and plenty of it. That's when a trip to Costco comes in.

The members-only warehouse club is known for being a one-stop-shop for just about everything, so whether you need a cooler, a raft, or a gallon of ice cream, Costco likely has it in stock. As a bonus, the retail giant also throws new and returning items into its product mix to add some excitement to the shopping experience.

To better understand which items have been capturing people's attention, we scoured social media and looked at the products that have been generating notable buzz in the comments sections. Here are some of Costco's most-talked-about items on the shelves right now.

1 Milton's Cauliflower Crust Roasted Vegetable Pizza

Nothing gets dinner on the table faster than a frozen pizza—and this one appears to be winner among Costco shoppers. Available for $3.40 off through June 18, Milton's Cauliflower Crust Roasted Vegetable Pizza starts with a cauliflower crust base and is then topped with mozzarella, romano and parmesan cheese, as well as roasted zucchini, bell peppers, and onions.

After Costco fan account @costcohotfinds, also known as Laura Lamb, announced the sale on her Instagram, multiple Instagram users raved about the pizza and shared how they like to eat it. While a couple of them recommended baking it on a pizza stone, several wrote that they incorporate additional toppings, such as pepperoni, chicken, ground turkey, veggies, and hot honey.

2 Chicken Street Tacos

Taco Tuesday, anyone? At the end of May, Costco asked its Instagram followers to name their favorite deli meal, and the warehouse's Chicken Street Tacos received the most love out of any other item. "The street tacos!! Hands down!!" one user wrote. "Tacos for the win!" another one added.

Each kit includes 12 tortillas, pre-cooked chicken, shredded cheese, cabbage slaw, salsa, cilantro lime crema, and lime wedges.

3 Grillo's Pickle de Gallo

Step aside, ketchup and mustard. Another summer topping has taken over. Last week, Instagram account @costcosisters spotted a two-pack of Grillo's Fresh Pickle de Gallo in a Burbank, Calif., store for $6.99. As noted on the product's packaging, the item consists of salsa made from pickles, onions, red peppers, jalapeño peppers, and habanero peppers.

Within the post's comments section, Instagram users shared how they'd consume the Pickle de Gallo. Responses ranged from pairing it with hot dogs, burgers, and sandwiches to eating it with chips, crackers, or quite simply, a spoon.

4 Just Bare Spicy Chicken Strips

While the Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks (aka the Chick-fil-A dupe) have sparked online conversation, the brand's Spicy Chicken Strips have received their fair share of rave reviews, too. Costco carries this item for $14.99, as reported by @costcohotfinds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"As someone who loves spicy, I will say, these have a kick to them! Really like them," one user commented. "This is the best costco product!! Way less salty than chick fil a nuggets. Yummy," another one added.

5 La Colombe Coffee Variety Pack

If La Colombe is your go-to coffee brand, Costco can help you stock up this summer with its 12-count variety pack of canned draft lattes. The box includes the following three flavors: Vanilla Latte, Triple Latte, and Mocha Latte. According to Costco's website, the product is four dollars off until June 18, bringing the online price to $17.99. And it looks like Costco's offering is a hit.

On a recent Instagram post by @costcohotfinds, one user wrote, "These are so good, they save me so much money, AND they actually keep me awake…Such a good find." Another one called the item "The absolute goat of premade coffee."

6 Key Lime Pie

A beloved summer bakery item is back. Clocking in at nearly four pounds, Costco's Key Lime Pie is made with a graham cracker crust, key lime filling, and a whipped cream topping. The dessert has about 16 servings and sells for $15.99, bringing each slice to around one dollar.

After @costcohotfinds alerted her followers about the pie's return, numerous users offered up positive reviews. "Worth EVERY penny!! Don't sleep on this folks, it's so good!" one Instagrammer commented. "Probably the best dessert that Costco sells," someone else wrote.

7 Lemon Meringue Cheesecake

Another citrusy treat customers can score is Costco's new Lemon Meringue Cheesecake. Made with a graham cracker crust, lemon cheesecake, lemon filling, and a toasted meringue topping, the nearly four-pound bakery item sells for $19.99.

Among the 700+ Instagram comments on @costcohotfinds' recent post about the product's debut, users expressed excitement, tagged others to alert them of the news, and shared glowing reviews of the item. "I'm gonna need a few of those," one Instagram user said. "By far the best dessert that's ever come out of Costco," another one wrote.

8 Sour Cream Butter Pound Cake

If you're a fan of pound cake, Costco's got the dessert for you. The warehouse club recently launched its Sour Cream Butter Pound Cake, which features both sour cream-infused butter and sour cream and vanilla icing, for $7.99.

Across social media platforms, shoppers have been praising the new cake. While an Instagram user commented, "We demolished that bad boy it was sooo good," another shopper wrote on Costco's Facebook post to share that they transformed the dessert into a strawberry shortcake.