Costco Recalls a Popular Seafood Item Due to Listeria

After recalling four items in a span of just one week, Costco is pulling another food product from shelves due to a potential health risk. And in disappointing news for shoppers, this new recall revolves around a staple seafood item that many Costco fans adore.

On Oct. 22, Costco sent out a notice to members who purchased its Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13 this year. The alert revealed that the supplier of the smoked salmon—Acme Smoked Fish Corp. of New York—has voluntarily recalled certain batches that may be contaminated with Listeria.

Luckily for Costco shoppers in other parts of the country, this recall only impacts Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon sold in select warehouses in the Southeast region. The affected products all have the lot number 8512801270 printed by the best by date on the front of the packaging.

Those who still have the recalled smoked salmon at home should refrain from consuming it and return it to their local warehouse for a full refund. Customers with additional questions or concerns may also contact Acme Smoked Fish Corp. at (718) 383-8585.

"We regret this unfortunate incident and have taken immediate corrective steps to ensure that this issue never happens again," the recall notice read.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Listeria are bacteria that can contaminate many foods and sicken people who consume them. While others can be infected with Listeria, the bacteria can be especially harmful to pregnant people, newborns, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Symptoms typically emerge between a couple of days or weeks after exposure and may include fever, diarrhea, vomiting, and other flu-like effects.

As was the case with the Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon recall, Listeria is also to blame for some of the other Costco recalls customers have seen this month. That includes the four Costco items recalled in a span of one week earlier in October—Rana Chicken Truffle Carbonara, Rana Tagliatelle Grilled White Chicken & Portobello Mushroom Sauce, El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos, and Red's Southwestern Grilled Chicken Mini Burritos.

These food offerings were all pulled from shelves due to a massive recall initiated by protein supplier BrucePac. The recall impacts more than 11 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat products distributed to restaurants, schools, and other institutions. Other companies also repackage BrucePac meats or reuse them in their own products, resulting in related recalls for even more items that feature ingredients from the supplier, such as the Rana meal kits, taquitos, and mini burritos.

There were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the recalled meats as of Oct. 17, according to a notice on the BrucePac website.