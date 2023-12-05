Costco Shoppers Are Reporting a Shortage Of Rotisserie Chicken

Brace yourselves, rotisserie chicken fans. Costco is reportedly facing a shortage of the famous $4.99 roasted birds—and shoppers say it's affecting at least five areas across the United States.

The first sign of the shortage came on Dec. 4 when a customer alerted fellow fans on Reddit that a Costco in Denver. Colo., was out of rotisserie chickens. The customer shared a picture of a sign posted at the rotisserie chicken section in their warehouse that read: "Due to supply issues, rotisserie chickens are out of stock for the remainder of today. We apologize for the inconvenience."

"No rotisserie chickens at my store in Denver today at 12:30 p.m.," the customer captioned the photo. "The ovens looked like they were being serviced by a technician, but this sign indicates supply issues."

As it turns out, the Denver warehouse isn't the only location that is struggling with insufficient rotisserie chicken supplies right now. Several other shoppers commented on the post to report that their stores also have been out of chickens during the last few days.

"Same issue with my local store in Lenexa, [Kansas], yesterday," one shopper commented.

"Mine was empty too. I'm in NJ," another said.

Shoppers also reported a lack of chickens at Costco warehouses in Myrtle Beach, SC, and California's Bay Area. Members were immediately concerned about what the chicken shortage would mean for their grocery trips.

"I wonder if all Denver stores are out?? I was going to grab one later to make chicken spaghetti," a Redditor commented.

"This is it, the end is nigh," another said.

Just because rotisserie chickens are scarce at some warehouses doesn't necessarily mean that the shortages are affecting all warehouses. Still, shoppers who like to pickup the affordable birds during Costco grocery runs may want to keep the recent supply issues in mind the next time they head over. Rotisserie chicken fans can also hope that whatever issues causing the lack of supplies are quickly resolved.

A rotisserie chicken shortage is a pretty big deal since the poultry is a huge seller for Costco. The retailer sold a whopping 117 million chickens in 2022, and many shoppers rely on the birds for easy meals and their meal prep plans.

Costco did not immediately respond to our requests for comment on the reported rotisserie chicken shortages.