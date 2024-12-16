Costco Is Now Selling the World's Best-Quality Beef

Costco's meat department shelves are stocked with chef- and customer-approved beef options year round, from classic ribeye to budget-friendly brisket. In great news for carnivorous Costco fans looking to splurge on a premium steak this holiday season, the warehouse club is now selling the highest quality beef in the world as well.

Over the past few days, several Costco shoppers have spotted bulk-sized packages of Japanese A5 Wagyu beef at stores throughout the United States. While this isn't the first time that Costco has sold Wagyu beef, the availability of the high-quality protein tends to vary at the retailer. So, whenever the warehouse club does add a Wagyu product to shelves, members tend to take notice.

Wagyu beef comes from a strain of Japanese cows that are bread to have more intramuscular fat cells, according to the American Wagyu Association. This results in a gourmet protein that's significantly juicier, richer in flavor, more tender, and much pricier than your average grocery store steak. A5 is the highest possible quality grade that can be awarded to the beef, so the Japanese Wagyu now in stock at Costco is truly the cream of the crop.

Japanese A5 Wagyu ribeye, striploin, and whole tenderloins are among the varieties that have been popping up in Costco stores lately. Their arrival is already inspiring some major buzz among shoppers.

"I've been hoping to see some A5 at my Costco for a while now. I'd buy one of these for sure," one customer wrote in a Reddit thread about the beef last week.

"​​I'll take two," another Redditor commented.

Interested shoppers should take note that the superior quality of Wagyu goes hand-in-hand with higher prices. The whole A5 tenderloins were spotted selling for $89.99 per pound at one Costco warehouse, adding up to about $750 for an 8.37-pound roast. Meanwhile, hunks of A5 ribeye and striploin were spotted selling for $59.99 per pound at certain Costco locations, totaling around $180 to $300 depending on the size of the package.

Though some shoppers have balked at the price, others have raved that Costco's prices for the beef are much lower than what you'll find elsewhere.

"That is an extremely good deal," a member wrote in a discussion about the A5 striploin.

"It's a fantastic price," another said. "Same quality is at least $100/lb at my local Japanese market and $120 at the butcher."

As always, the availability of Wagyu beef may vary depending on the Costco location. Shoppers hoping to score a pack of this premium protein should check directly with their local warehouse to confirm whether it's in stock before heading over.