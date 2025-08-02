6 Costco Aisle Habits That Drive Everyone Crazy

Shopping at a giant warehouse chain like Costco requires you to have razor-sharp instincts and quick movements—if you don’t, there’s every chance some distracted shopper will slam your ankles with those giant carts. While long-term Costco members understand the in-store etiquette followed to make the shopping experience more pleasant for everyone, there are many who simply don’t pay very much attention to what is happening around them. Here are six aisle habits that drive everyone crazy, Costco shoppers say.

Walking Shoulder-To-Shoulder

Costco members are fed up with entire families blocking aisles. “If you’re going to bring your entire family to Costco, can you guys PLEASE stop walking side by side shoulder to shoulder making it impossible for others to get by? Please just have some spatial awareness and be considerate of other shoppers in one of the busiest retail environments known to man,” one Redditor said.

Sample Station Etiquette

Many, many customers are aggravated with people “gathering like seagulls” around the sample stations. “My favorite is they then feel like they need to give feedback to the person serving it or others also blocking the way eating it. Like it’s some picnic food tasting event. ‘That sauce is delicious and the mouthfeel is on point’… Like, dude, it’s a hotpocket, get out of the way,” one member shared.

Blocking the Entrance

Right inside the entrance is not the place to stop and think about your shopping list. “I watched a woman almost have a fight with her daughter because the mother insisted on stopping in the doorway to check her phone,” one Redditor shared. “The daughter said let’s just move a little bit forward and that woman insisted on standing in the doorway. There’s something about certain people. They just cannot understand where they are in space.”

Leaving Carts To Block Traffic

This is a big one—leaving carts in the middle of the aisle causes so many problems for other shoppers. “Even with wide aisles during non-busy hours, I will still ‘pull over and park’ my cart like it was a vehicle. I NEVER leave it in the middle of an aisle,” one shopper said. “Yep. And I walk on the right side of the aisle as much as possible (like I’m driving) and pass on the left (like driving),” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fighting In Costco

Costco is not the place to have marital disputes, shoppers say. “This Saturday I squeezed between a couple having an argument in front of the bacon. I don’t have time for your drama get outta my way,” one Redditor shared.

Mind the Gap

Costco shoppers wish others would leave a gap to get to the other side of the checkout area. “The people who line up in the aisles to checkout, but refuse to leave a gap at the cross aisles, so cross traffic can cross. Followed by the people who think that the gap someone did leave for cross traffic is the end of the line, and cuts in. These people are one of the reasons other people don’t leave a gap. I’m in the UK where queuing is an ingrained habit and done neatly and politely…..all that goes out the window in Costco,” one member said.