Costco Shoppers Absolutely Love These Pasta Sauces

Costco shoppers are always discovering new products to obsess over, with shrimp tempura taco kits, frozen candy grapes, and an indulgent Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake among the items garnering major buzz over the summer of 2024. Shoppers have also been fawning over two popular pasta sauce brands currently available at the warehouse club—and sharing their thoughts on which one is superior.

After sampling it for the first time, a Costco member took to Reddit this week to rave about Victoria-brand Organic Marinara Sauce (50 calories per serving). The jarred sauce is made with Italian tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, onions, basil, sea salt, and spices but does without added sugar, water, and paste.

Are Costco's New Egg Bites a True Starbucks Dupe? I Tried Both

"It's absolutely delicious!! Reminds me of sauce my Nonna would make growing up (obviously nothing beats homemade) but it's so good!" the member gushed.

As it turns out, this isn't the only Costco fan who absolutely adores the Victoria marinara. The post has racked up nearly 200 comments, many from other shoppers who proclaimed their love for the product as well.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I'm amazed every time I eat this stuff. It's almost good enough to not want to make sauce anymore given the convenience," one fan commented.

"I agree. I think this is the best marinara sauce at Costco," another wrote.

While Costco shoppers' love for the Victoria brand is evident, not everyone agrees that it's the absolute best jarred sauce available at the warehouse club right now. An equally vocal string of shoppers have also responded to the post to declare Rao's Marinara Sauce (100 calories per serving) the superior option because of it's stronger flavor and thicker texture.

According to the brand's website, this customer-approved sauce is simmered slowly and made in small batches with Italian olive oil and hand-picked, naturally ripened tomatoes from southern Italy. It also contains no added sugar, water, paste, filler, starch, or colors.

9 Costco Buys That Are Flying Off The Shelves Right Now

"Rao's is a lot better in my opinion. It is less liquidy and tastes slightly better," one shopper wrote.

"Rao's is the only jarred sauce I've had where I didn't feel the need to add anything," another noted.

If there's one key takeaway from this Reddit debate, it's that both Victoria's Organic Marinara Sauce and Rao's Marinara Sauce are fiercely beloved among their fans. But given the divide among shoppers about which sauce is better, Costco members may have to sample them both for themselves to see which one is more pleasing to their palates.