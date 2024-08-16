Costco's New Frozen Candy Has Shoppers Obsessed: 'I'm Drooling'

Few retailers have curated a snack selection that's quite as varied and excellent as Costco's, which ranges from umami-packed mushroom crisps to sweet and salty chocolate-covered caramels. Now, Costco seems to have yet another hit snack on its hands after recently debuting a unique new frozen candy that immediately began garnering rave reviews.

The new product, Fruit Riot Sour Candy Grapes, was spotted at the retailer this week by the Costco fan account @costcohotfinds. The treat consists of freshly frozen grapes that are splashed with lemon juice and coated in sour candy, resulting in a sweet and sour confection with 45 calories per 1-ounce serving. Costco was selling the coated grapes in 20-ounce variety packs with mixed berry, green apple, and lemon lime flavors at the warehouse where @costcohotfinds spotted them.

"I had to try them," the Instagrammer said in a video about the product. "These are insane and definitely very sour."

The post immediately began to drum up excitement among other Costco shoppers, many of whom took to the comments section to fawn over the frozen candy.

"I'm drooling," one user commented.

"Why would Costco do this to me??? Always making me feel like a glutton. I want 10 of them," another wrote.

The Fruit Riot! Sour Candy Grapes were selling for $10.99 at the Costco where @costcohotfinds spotted them, but as always, prices and availability could vary by location.

Even if you don't currently have a Costco membership, there are other ways to get your hands on a bag of frozen candy. Walmart, ShopRite, Harris Teeter, Wegmans, Acme, Sprouts Farmers Market, Albertsons, Safeway, and Giant Eagle are among the other retailers where Fruit Riot products are currently in stock. According to the brand's website, the items will be rolling out to even more stores soon.

In addition to the Sour Grapes, Fruit Riot also offers Sour Pineapple (40 calories) and Sour Mango (45 calories), both of which also feature freshly frozen fruit splashed with lemon juice and coated in sour candy.

The Fruit Riot Sour Candy Grapes aren't the only Costco product inspiring shopper buzz lately. The retailer also recently rolled out several exciting new bakery items that have garnered praise from members, including giant sprinkle cupcakes, Cinnamon Chip Bisconie Bites, Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake, and Rosemary Parmesan Cheese Loaf.

